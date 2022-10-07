‘Tis The Season! Canada’s Beloved Holiday Programming Event Hallmark Channel’s Countdown To Christmas Begins October 21 on W Network

Corus Entertainment’s top 10 specialty station*, W Network, brings good tidings to Canadians with the annual return of Canada’s favourite holiday programming event Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas beginning Friday, October 21 with two new premieres kicking off the stunt on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. This year, W Network, the exclusive home for Hallmark Channel in Canada, will make spirits bright with 36 new holiday movie premieres every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting October 28 until December 18 and back-to-back festive flicks every day until New Year’s Eve.

“We are delighted that Canadians continue to ring in the holidays each year with W Network as the go-to destination for holiday entertainment,” said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Spanning over three consecutive months and packed full of signature Hallmark Channel programming, star-studded premieres, and heartwarming holiday classics, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas is the ultimate holiday TV event of the season.”

Last year, nearly 13 million Canadians tuned into Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas** and since it launched in Canada in 2018, W Network has remained the #1 specialty network overall with women during the programming event***.

Everyone’s favourite stars return in this season’s line-up of all-new holiday movies including, Canadians Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Brennan Elliott, Luke Macfarlane, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes. Lacey Chabert, who stars in a record-breaking twelfth Christmas movie for Hallmark this year, is also joined by fan-favourites Alison Sweeney, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Kristoffer Polaha, Marilu Henner, Nikki DeLoach, Ryan Paevey, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Taylor Cole, Will Kemp and more.

Also lighting up the screen this year are legendary new talent such as award-winning actress Marlo Thomas, Ann-Margret, Ellen Travolta, Greta Scacchi, Kara Wang, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ledisi, Emmy Award-winner Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Colin, Moira Kelly, Mykelti Williamson, Reginald VelJohnson, Reshma Shetty, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tamala Jones, and Yael Grobglas, among many others.

Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and UPtv, W Network’s merry movie schedule boasts 25 Canadian productions including A Magical Christmas Village (Lighthouse), The Royal Nanny (Leif Films), A Fabled Holiday (Studio BRB (AFH Productions Inc.)) and more. Viewers can also stream all 2022 premieres live and on demand on STACKTV.

W Network’s 2022 movie premiere schedule:

Noel Next Door – Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Natalie Hall (Charmed), Corey Sevier (Immortals)

Starring Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World Dominion)

Starring Erica Durance (Supergirl), Patrick Sabongui (The Flash), Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)

Starring Reshma Shetty (Blindspot), Will Kemp (Christmas Waltz)

Starring Sarah Ramos (Parenthood), Carlo Marks (Chesapeake Shores), Marilu Henner (Taxi)

Starring Alison Sweeney (Days of our Lives), Luke Macfarlane (Bros), Marlo Thomas (That Girl)

Starring Erin Cahill (Every Time a Bell Rings), Steve Lund (Schitts Creek), Charlie Weber (How to Get Away with Murder)

Starring Kimberley Sustad (Travelers), John Brotherton (Fuller House)

Starring Kim Matula (LA to Vegas), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Beth Leavel (This Is Where I Leave You), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard, Family Matters)

Starring Patti Murin (Frozen, Chicago Med), Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek)

Starring Rachel Skarsten (Batwoman), Dan Jeannotte (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Greta Scacchi (The Terror)

Starring Ledisi (Selma), Roger Cross (Murdoch Mysteries)

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Santa Stakeout), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (The Porter)

Starring Paul Campbell (Turner & Hooch), Tyler Hynes (Letterkenny), Andrew Walker (Merry & Bright), Margaret Colin (Chicago Med)

Starring Kara Wang (Good Trouble), Osric Chau (The Flash), Sara Canning (Nancy Drew), Antonio Cupo (Blood & Treasure), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores)

Starring Hunter King (Life in Pieces), Jordan Renzo (The Spanish Princess)

Starring Kat Barrell (Wynonna Earp), Chandler Massey (Days of our Lives), Evan Roderick (Arrow)

Starring Lacey Chabert (The Wedding Veil), Wes Brown (Sweet Pecan Summer), Ellen Travolta (Charles in Charge), Peter Jacobson (WeCrashed, House), Melissa Peterman (Reba), Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time, Spaceballs)

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech (The Detail), Niall Matter (The Predator), Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) A Holiday Spectacular – Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), Ann-Margret (Bye Bye Birdie, The Kominsky Method)

Starring Jaicy Elliot (Grey’s Anatomy), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs Evil Dead), Ryan Rottman (Guidance), Moira Kelly (The Cutting Edge, Panic), Brian McNamara (Magnum P.I.)

Starring Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), Tyler Hynes (Letterkenny), Tenille Townes (The Lemonade Stand)

Starring Brooke D’Orsay (Royal Pains), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital)

Starring Taylor Cole (Making Spirits Bright), Benjamin Ayres (Burden of Truth)

Starring Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series), Stephen Huszar (Tribal)

Starring Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Christopher Russell (Day of the Dead)

Starring Nadine Ellis (Our Kind of People), B.J. Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Karon Riley (The Black Hamptons), Tamala Jones (Rebel, Castle), Mykelti Williamson (Fences, Law & Order: Organized Crime)

Starring Aimeé Teegarden (Friday Night Lights), Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright

Starring Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House, Mean Girls), George Krissa (Road Trip Romance), Chelsea Hobbs (Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery)

Starring Clare Bowen (Nashville), Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars)

Starring Nikki DeLoach (Five More Minutes), Brennan Elliott (UnREAL)

Starring Ashley Williams (Sister Swap: Christmas in the City), Lucas Bryant (Haven)

Starring Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl), Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin), Lisa Loeb (Gossip Girl, Hot Tub Time Machine 2)

Starring Mercedes de la Zerda, Franco Lo Presti, Xavier Sotelo, Stephanie Herrera, Gabriel Hudson

Starring Michelle Argyris, Andrew Bushell, Danny Vo