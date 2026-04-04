Ottawa Senators and Bell Media Confirm New Long-Term Rights Extension

The Ottawa Senators and Bell Media announced today a new long-term rights extension ensuring regional Ottawa Senators games continue to be available on TSN and RDS. As part of the renewed partnership, TSN Radio 1200 remains the exclusive English-radio partner of the Ottawa Senators, delivering live coverage of games as well as insight and analysis on the team. Ottawa Senators regional matchups are available to viewers located in the team’s designated broadcast region, and stream live through the network’s digital platforms.

“We are very happy to extend our partnership with Bell Media for our regional broadcast rights in English and in French,” said Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “Our fans appreciate the passion and professionalism that go into our home broadcasts on TSN, RDS, and TSN 1200 and we are excited to build on this strong relationship in the years ahead.”

“With ascending young stars across their roster, the Ottawa Senators are a key pillar of TSN and RDS’s industry-leading hockey coverage, and this new extended agreement represents the continuation of the successful partnership we’ve built together,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice President and General Manager, Bell Media Sports. “With this new long-term agreement in place, TSN and RDS subscribers across the region can enjoy exceptional live coverage of the team for years to come from our all-star broadcast teams in English and French.”

TSN’s regional Ottawa Senators games continue to be available to viewers in the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Eastern Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada on TSN5.

In addition to Ottawa Senators regional broadcasts, TSN also delivers coverage of the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and Toronto Maple Leafs. TSN is also the prime destination for industry-leading NHL news, information, and specials featuring the networks’ all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts, including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, TSN HOCKEY SEASON PREVIEW, TOP 50 PLAYERS, TSN HOCKEY DRAFT RANKING, and more.