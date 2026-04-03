TSN Commentator Vic Rauter Announces Retirement

Canadian sports broadcasting icon Vic Rauter today announced his retirement following a distinguished career that has spanned 53 years.

This week, Rauter continues to lead TSN’s live coverage of the LGT WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, culminating with his final broadcast, the tournament’s Gold Medal Game, airing live this Saturday, April 4 at 4 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Quotes

“When you’re a 19-year-old walking into a job at a radio station right out of college, you just can’t fathom this moment. But after an amazing 53 years on the air, and as this curling quadrennial comes to a close, I’ve made the decision that this is the right time to step away.

I’m so grateful for the many doors that have opened for me, most of all getting the chance to spend more than 40 years covering curling for this network. I’ve been blessed to be associated with this sport for so long. I started with the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Kamloops in 1986, and we’ve since watched it grow into a truly international game, being played at the highest level around the world.

I’d like to express a sincere thank you to all the fans who have watched us over the years, to my incredibly talented colleagues, and the wonderful friends I’ve made along the way. It’s been truly unforgettable, and I’ll cherish the memories always.”

— Vic Rauter

“For more than five decades, Vic Rauter has been a recognizable voice to Canadian sports fans across the country. Along the way, Vic has led live coverage on TSN of almost every sport on our schedule, including nine Olympic Games, six FIFA World Cups, as well as hockey, baseball, and of course, as the voice of TSN’s Season of Champions curling.

Vic is an icon of sports broadcasting in Canada, and his exceptional work is a valuable example to any aspiring broadcaster who dreams of spending their career behind the mic. On behalf of everyone at TSN, we thank Vic for his incredible contributions to the network, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

— Shawn Redmond, Vice President and General Manager, Bell Media Sports

About Vic Rauter

Best known as the voice of curling in Canada and around the world, Vic Rauter has anchored TSN’s curling coverage for more than 40 years. Rauter has provided the play-by-play commentary for TSN’s acclaimed coverage of Season of Champions curling, including events such as the MONTANA’S BRIER, SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, and the Women’s and Men’s World Curling Championships, for which he was recognized with nominations for both the Gemini and Canadian Screen Awards.

Raised in Toronto, Rauter began his broadcasting career in February 1973 at CFTR Radio as a news and sports reporter, before joining Toronto’s Global Television Network, followed by the CBC. Rauter joined TSN in September 1985, and has since made contributions to nearly every live sporting event on the network, including coverage of MLS, NHL, MLB (including the Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos), Formula 1, figure skating, bowling, cricket, equestrian, and more.

A veteran of nine Olympic Games, Rauter first worked on the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, followed by Calgary 1988, Barcelona 1992, Sydney 2000, Salt Lake City 2002, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, and London 2012.

Rauter has also been a key player in TSN’s soccer coverage since 1986, providing commentary for the network’s coverage of the FIFA WORLD CUP in 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006.

Rauter’s decades-long association with Special Olympics began in the mid-1970s, and he has since volunteered with the organization to lead live coverage of telethons, host fundraisers, and participate in events for the Special Olympics Canada Champions Network.