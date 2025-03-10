Live CEBL Action Available on TSN & RDS Once Again This Summer

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, and RDS, the leading Canadian French-language specialty sports channel, announced Thursday the CEBL on TSN and RDS broadcast schedules for the 2025 season.

TSN’s CEBL coverage in 2025 includes 17 nationally televised games, beginning Friday, May 23 when the Ottawa BlackJacks visit the Montréal Alliance at 8 p.m. ET, and culminating with all playoff and 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) games in Winnipeg this August. Additionally, all 127 CEBL games this season will be streamed live on TSN+, the network’s stand-alone digital streaming service.

French-language CEBL coverage this season on RDS includes 16 total games – 12 live televised games and four games streamed live on RDS.ca and the RDS app. All 12 Alliance regular season home games and one road game, as well as all three CW25 games, will be available on RDS platforms this summer.

The full TSN and RDS schedule for the 2025 CEBL season is as follows:

2025 CEBL ON TSN / RDS BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DATE TIME AWAY HOME NETWORK (LOCAL) (ET) REGULAR SEASON Sun, May 18 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Brampton Montréal RDS2 Fri, May 23 8 p.m. 8 p.m. Ottawa Montréal TSN, RDS2 Fri, Jun 6 8 p.m. 8 p.m. Edmonton Montréal RDS.ca Sun, Jun 15 2 p.m. 2 p.m. Niagara Ottawa TSN Wed, Jun 18 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Scarborough Montréal RDS Sun, Jun 22 3 p.m. 3 p.m. Saskatchewan Montréal RDS.ca Fri, Jun 27 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Scarborough Winnipeg TSN Tue, Jul 1 5 p.m. 8 p.m. Scarborough Vancouver TSN Sun, Jul 6 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Niagara Montréal RDS.ca Sun, Jul 6 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Calgary Edmonton TSN Sun, Jul 13 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Vancouver Montréal RDS Sun, Jul 20 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Winnipeg Montréal RDS Sun, Jul 20 5 p.m. 8 p.m. Edmonton Vancouver TSN Wed, Jul 23 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Ottawa Montréal RDS Fri, Jul 25 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Montréal Niagara TSN, RDS2 Sun, Jul 27 3 p.m. 3 p.m. Scarborough Montréal RDS.ca Fri, Aug 1 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Brampton Montréal RDS Fri, Aug 1 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Saskatchewan Winnipeg TSN Mon, Aug 4 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Calgary Montréal RDS Fri, Aug 8 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Brampton Winnipeg TSN Sun, Aug 10 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Niagara Calgary* TSN PLAYOFFS Thu, Aug 14 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Eastern Conference Play-In TSN Thu, Aug 14 TBD 9:30 p.m. Western Conference Play-In TSN Sat, Aug 16 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Eastern Conference Semifinal TSN Sat, Aug 16 TBD 3:30 p.m. Western Conference Semifinal TSN 2025 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND (Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB) Fri, Aug 22 5 p.m. 6 p.m. Eastern Conference Final TSN, RDS2 Fri, Aug 22 7:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Western Conference Final TSN, RDS2 Sun, Aug 24 6 p.m. 7 p.m. CEBL Championship Final TSN, RDS2 * Scotiabank Saddledome NOTE: All 127 CEBL games in 2025 available on TSN+

In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, tipping off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Stingers host provincial rival the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre. The season will culminate at 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg which runs August 21-24, featuring three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.