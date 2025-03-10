Live CEBL Action Available on TSN & RDS Once Again This Summer

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, and RDS, the leading Canadian French-language specialty sports channel, announced Thursday the CEBL on TSN and RDS broadcast schedules for the 2025 season.
TSN’s CEBL coverage in 2025 includes 17 nationally televised games, beginning Friday, May 23 when the Ottawa BlackJacks visit the Montréal Alliance at 8 p.m. ET, and culminating with all playoff and 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) games in Winnipeg this August. Additionally, all 127 CEBL games this season will be streamed live on TSN+, the network’s stand-alone digital streaming service.
French-language CEBL coverage this season on RDS includes 16 total games – 12 live televised games and four games streamed live on RDS.ca and the RDS app. All 12 Alliance regular season home games and one road game, as well as all three CW25 games, will be available on RDS platforms this summer.
The full TSN and RDS schedule for the 2025 CEBL season is as follows:
2025 CEBL ON TSN / RDS BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|DATE
|TIME
|AWAY
|HOME
|NETWORK
|(LOCAL)
|(ET)
|REGULAR SEASON
|Sun, May 18
|4 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Brampton
|Montréal
|RDS2
|Fri, May 23
|8 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Ottawa
|Montréal
|TSN, RDS2
|Fri, Jun 6
|8 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton
|Montréal
|RDS.ca
|Sun, Jun 15
|2 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|Niagara
|Ottawa
|TSN
|Wed, Jun 18
|7:30 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Scarborough
|Montréal
|RDS
|Sun, Jun 22
|3 p.m.
|3 p.m.
|Saskatchewan
|Montréal
|RDS.ca
|Fri, Jun 27
|7:30 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Scarborough
|Winnipeg
|TSN
|Tue, Jul 1
|5 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Scarborough
|Vancouver
|TSN
|Sun, Jul 6
|4 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Niagara
|Montréal
|RDS.ca
|Sun, Jul 6
|4 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|TSN
|Sun, Jul 13
|4 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Vancouver
|Montréal
|RDS
|Sun, Jul 20
|4 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|Montréal
|RDS
|Sun, Jul 20
|5 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton
|Vancouver
|TSN
|Wed, Jul 23
|7:30 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa
|Montréal
|RDS
|Fri, Jul 25
|7 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Montréal
|Niagara
|TSN, RDS2
|Sun, Jul 27
|3 p.m.
|3 p.m.
|Scarborough
|Montréal
|RDS.ca
|Fri, Aug 1
|7:30 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Brampton
|Montréal
|RDS
|Fri, Aug 1
|7:30 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan
|Winnipeg
|TSN
|Mon, Aug 4
|7:30 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Calgary
|Montréal
|RDS
|Fri, Aug 8
|7:30 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Brampton
|Winnipeg
|TSN
|Sun, Aug 10
|6 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|Niagara
|Calgary*
|TSN
|PLAYOFFS
|Thu, Aug 14
|7 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Play-In
|TSN
|Thu, Aug 14
|TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|Western Conference Play-In
|TSN
|Sat, Aug 16
|1 p.m.
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Semifinal
|TSN
|Sat, Aug 16
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Conference Semifinal
|TSN
|2025 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND (Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB)
|Fri, Aug 22
|5 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Final
|TSN, RDS2
|Fri, Aug 22
|7:30 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Western Conference Final
|TSN, RDS2
|Sun, Aug 24
|6 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|CEBL Championship Final
|TSN, RDS2
|* Scotiabank Saddledome NOTE: All 127 CEBL games in 2025 available on TSN+
In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, tipping off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Stingers host provincial rival the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre. The season will culminate at 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg which runs August 21-24, featuring three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.