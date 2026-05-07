May 7 – 13: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

MAY 7 – Crave Original BON COP, BAD COP *Series Premiere*

In BON COP, BAD COP, David (Patrick Huard) and Martin (Henry Czerny) team up for an investigation that takes them across Canada after the band chief of an Indigenous community in Gaspésie (Nathaniel Arcand) mysteriously disappears. They are joined by a new cadre of cops who are just as unorthodox as they are: Gabrielle (Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse), David’s daughter, who has her father’s stubborn streak; Joe (Joshua Wayne George Odjick), an intrepid Micmac police officer from Gesgapegiag; and Kim (Christine Beaulieu), a Sureté du Québec lieutenant who is generally skeptical of David’s methods. Episodes 1 and 2 drop on Thursday, May 7 with subsequent episodes streaming on Thursdays.

MAY 12 – HBO Original U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: FOUR YEARS WITH THE MEN’S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM *Series Premiere*

HBO sports docuseries, U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: FOUR YEARS WITH THE MEN’S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAMU, follows the U.S. Men’s National Team on its journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America this June. The five-part series provides an unprecedented look into the last four years as the team prepares to compete on home soil in one of the largest sporting events of all-time. Beginning with never-before-seen footage of the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, cameras capture the players through training camps and international matches, as well as intimate off-the-field moments at home and abroad. The series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

May 13 – HBO Original documentary THE A LIST: 15 STORIES FROM THE ASIAN AND PACIFIC DIASPORAS *Documentary Premiere*

THE A LIST: 15 STORIES FROM ASIAN AND PACIFIC DIASPORAS is a tapestry of personal vignettes from across the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in America. The film captures lived experiences from high-profile celebrities like Sandra Oh, to unsung heroes like Madelyn Yu, a retired nurse in New Jersey. These intimate first-person accounts invite viewers to question umbrella terms like “Asian American” and “AAPI,” and instead draw focus to the individuals and the communities themselves. The one-episode documentary releases on Crave, Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of May 7 – 13.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

May 10 – ROOSTER S1 E10 (Season Finale)

May 10 – THE COMEBACK S3 E8 (Finale)

May 12 – U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: FOUR YEARS WITH THE MEN’S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM S1 E1 (Series Premiere)

May 13 – THE A LIST: 15 STORIES FROM THE ASIAN AND PACIFIC DIASPORAS (Documentary Premiere)

Movies

May 7 – WHERE THE TRUTH LIES *Canadian Title*

May 8 – PREDATOR

May 8 – THE GUNMAN

May 8 – BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER

May 8 – JANET PLANET

May 8 – ANATOMY OF A FALL

May 8 – WHISTLE *Canadian Title*

May 8 – BEN IS BACK

May 8 – PREDATORS

May 8 – ALIEN VS. PREDATOR

May 8 – VILLAGE KEEPER *Canadian Title*

May 11 – THE HULK

STARZ

May 7 – MIDNIGHT’S CHILDREN *Canadian Title*

May 8 – PREDATOR

May 8 – THE GUNMAN

May 8 – PREDATORS

May 8 – ALIEN VS. PREDATOR

Additional Highlights

May 7 – French Crave Original BON COP, BAD COP S1 E1-2 (Series Premiere)

May 11 – FIFA: STORIES FROM THE CITIES S1 E1-12 (Season Premiere)

May 11 – GAME & GLORY S1 E1-4 (Season Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

May 8 – 9-1-1: NASHVILLE S1 E18 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 8 – GREY’S ANATOMY S22 E19 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 11 – WWE LEGENDS S5 E1 (Series Premiere) *following MUCH

May 13 – UNEXPLORED WATERS S1 E1 (Series Premiere) *Canadian Title* *following CTV Wild