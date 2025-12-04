December 4-10: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview 

DECEMBER 4 – HBO’s MUSIC BOX: IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY

The next installment in the “Music Box” series created by Bill Simmons, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the ‘90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30 after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Grace. Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, and former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music’s influential and enigmatic figures. The HBO Original documentary drops on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

DECEMBER 5 – STARZ’s SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR *Series Premiere*

In this reimagined world, where power, passion and destiny unite in an unforgettable new story, viewers are thrust back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking resurrection of the once-defeated Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay (SPARTACUS, THE EXPANSE), who now returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire and twisted loyalty. SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR premieres on Friday, Dec. 5 with the first two episodes followed by one new episode dropping subsequent Fridays on STARZ.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of November 27-December 3.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

Movies

December 4 – MARIAH CAREY’S ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

December 4 – GIRL, INTERRUPTED

December 4 – HELLBOY (2004)

December 5 – SHADOW FORCE

December 5 – THE SHROUDS

December 5 – THE FAMILY MCMULLEN

December 5 – CAUGHT STEALING

December 5 – PAYING FOR IT

December 5 – THE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS

December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING

December 5 – HOLIDAY INN

December 6 – MERRY MADAGASCAR

December 6 – TROLLS HOLIDAY IN HARMONY

STARZ

December 5 – SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR, Season 1 Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

December 5 – KRAMER VS KRAMER

December 5 – A CHRISTMAS MELODY

Additional Highlights

December 6 – SESAME STREET, Season 55

December 6 – HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: THE SERIES, Season 1-2

December 8 – OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, Season 2, Episode 1-2 (Season Premiere)

December 10 – CRINQUÉ: SOUS LE CAPOT, Season 1