December 4-10: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview 

DECEMBER 4 – HBO’s MUSIC BOX: IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY
- The next installment in the “Music Box” series created by Bill Simmons, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the ‘90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30 after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Grace. Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, and former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY illuminates one of modern music’s influential and enigmatic figures. The HBO Original documentary drops on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
DECEMBER 5 – STARZ’s SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR *Series Premiere*
- In this reimagined world, where power, passion and destiny unite in an unforgettable new story, viewers are thrust back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking resurrection of the once-defeated Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay (SPARTACUS, THE EXPANSE), who now returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire and twisted loyalty. SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR premieres on Friday, Dec. 5 with the first two episodes followed by one new episode dropping subsequent Fridays on STARZ.
Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of November 27-December 3.
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and HBO Max
Movies
December 4 – MARIAH CAREY’S ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU
December 4 – GIRL, INTERRUPTED
December 4 – HELLBOY (2004)
December 5 – SHADOW FORCE
December 5 – THE SHROUDS
December 5 – THE FAMILY MCMULLEN
December 5 – CAUGHT STEALING
December 5 – PAYING FOR IT
December 5 – THE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING
December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS
December 5 – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING
December 5 – HOLIDAY INN
December 6 – MERRY MADAGASCAR
December 6 – TROLLS HOLIDAY IN HARMONY
STARZ
December 5 – SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR, Season 1 Episode 1 (Series Premiere)
December 5 – KRAMER VS KRAMER
December 5 – A CHRISTMAS MELODY
Additional Highlights
December 6 – SESAME STREET, Season 55
December 6 – HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: THE SERIES, Season 1-2
December 8 – OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, Season 2, Episode 1-2 (Season Premiere)
December 10 – CRINQUÉ: SOUS LE CAPOT, Season 1
Next Day on Crave
December 5 – NEXT LEVEL BAKER *following CTV
December 6 – MECUM AUTO AUCTIONS – KANSAS CITY DAY 1 *following CTV Speed
December 7 – MECUM AUTO AUCTIONS – KANSAS CITY DAY 2 *following CTV Speed
December 7 – SAVVY SHELDON FEELS SO GOOD AS HELL *following CTV Life
December 7 – PAWS IN THE CITY *following CTV Life
December 7 – A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ *following CTV Life
December 7 – A DASH OF CHRISTMAS *following CTV Life
December 8 – A SCOTTISH CHRISTMAS *following CTV Life
December 9 – PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL *following CTV