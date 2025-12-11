December 11-17: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

DECEMBER 11 – HBO Original Documentary MUSIC BOX: WIZKID: LONG LIVE LAGOS *Premiere*

Part of the “Music Box” series created by Bill Simmons, WIZKID: LONG LIVE LAGOS explores how art and music have the power to shift global perception and awareness through the story of Nigerian superstar Wizkid as he prepares for his groundbreaking performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. One of the most commercially successful African musicians of all time, Wizkid’s talent and authenticity transcend borders and brings African music to the world stage, challenging the stereotypes in Western media and reclaiming African identity. The documentary premieres on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

DECEMBER 12 – BROOKLYN NINE-NINE *The Complete Series*

Welcome to the Nine-Nine! Emmy Award-winning BROOKLYN NINE-NINE follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. Rounding out the ensemble is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumera), who has a passion for organization and a weakness for dork dancing; Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a mountain of a man whose most powerful muscle is his sweetheart; Jake’s best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio); and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Along with civilian office manager and social butterfly Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), nothing will stop the crew from doing does what it does best — bust the bad guys.

DECEMBER 12 – HBO Comedy Special SARAH SQUIRM: LIVE + IN THE FLESH *Premiere*

Sarah Sherman’s unholy alter ego, Sarah Squirm, slithers onto screens in her first stand-up comedy special. After four seasons (and counting) on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, the comedian rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering and hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and soul-scaring jokes. The stand-up special streams on Friday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

DECEMBER 15 – IRISH BLOOD *New Series*

Crime drama series IRISH BLOOD, starring Alicia Silverstone, begins with divorce lawyer Fiona Fox (Silverstone) receiving a message from her estranged father, and embarking on a journey to Ireland. She uncovers family truths and her father’s dark past, realizing her life’s abandonment story was a protective lie. All six episodes of IRISH BLOOD Season 1 drop on Monday, Dec. 15.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of December 11-17.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

Movies

December 11 – OUR HOUSE

December 11 – PASSENGERS

December 12 – FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA

December 12 – SANCTUARY: A WITCHES TALE

December 12 – TORNADO

December 12 – THE SURFER

December 12 – THE HEAT

December 12 – THE CABLE GUY

December 12 – MARIAH CAREY’S ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

December 12 – THE BOURNE IDENTITY

December 12 – THE BOURNE SUPREMACY

December 12 – THE BOURNE ULTIMATUM

December 12 – THE BOURNE LEGACY

December 12 – JASON BOURNE

December 12 – THE NORTHMAN

December 12 – A FAIRLY ODD CHRISTMAS

STARZ

December 11 – PASSENGERS

December 11 – OUR HOUSE

December 12 – DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE MORGANS

December 12 – THE BOURNE IDENTITY

December 12 – THE BOURNE SUPREMACY

December 12 – THE BOURNE ULTIMATUM

December 12 – THE BOURNE LEGACY

December 12 – JASON BOURNE

December 12 – THE NICE GUYS

Additional Highlights

December 13 – COCOMELON JJ’S ANIMAL TIME 1, Part 1

