Big Names & Fresh Faces Headline Rogers Sports & Media’s Canadian Originals Slate for HGTV and Food Network

Building on its $7 billion investment in Canadian content over the last decade, Rogers today announced its new slate of Canadian made original programming for specialty networks HGTV and Food Network.

“We are proud to collaborate with an incredible group of Canadian production partners and personalities to bring nearly 120 hours of original unscripted programming with both big household names and new voices,” said Kale Stockwell, Director of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media, ahead of its Upfront tomorrow. “Whether it’s home renos, visually stunning culinary creations or inspiring home design, this robust and competitive slate builds on the foundation of what makes HGTV and Food Network so popular with viewers and offers unique opportunities for advertisers.”

Premiering across Food Network, HGTV, and Citytv+ starting in Fall 2025, new titles include Andy’s East Coast Kitchen Crawl, Bake Master Battle, Come Dine with Me Canada, David Rocco’s Eating Dirty, The County featuring Sarah Keenleyside, Small Town Escapes with Colin & Justin, plus a new project with Sarah Richardson with details to be announced in the coming months.

Rogers Sports & Media breaks new ground with Scott Brothers Entertainment

Rogers Sports & Media will work with ‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott and their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, on an all-new show. The home reno and real estate powerhouse duo will star in new HGTV series Property Brothers: Commitment Issues (working title), set to premiere in 2026.

“As Vancouver natives, Canada has a special place in our hearts and we always strive to make sure that our shows are available to Canadian audiences,” said Drew & Jonathan Scott. “It’s exciting to work with Rogers to expand our offerings in this market and we think audiences are really going to love some of the new content we have coming up, including the new series Property Brothers: Commitment Issues, in which we’ll help hesitant home buyers commit to a home purchase by transforming it into their dream space.”

“Drew and Jonathan Scott are superstars in lifestyle television and have this tremendous capacity to deeply engage and inspire audiences with their relatable presence and trusted expertise,” said Stockwell. “We’re excited to bring more Property Brothers to Canadians next year with their new HGTV series.”

Coming to a Hometown Near You

Rounding out the competitive slate of new Canadian originals is Home Town Takeover Canada, featuring beloved home reno and design couple, Ben and Erin Napier, and a yet to be named Canadian talent. In keeping with the same format as the hugely successful HGTV U.S. hit, the new series will give love to a hometown somewhere in Canada, breathing new life into the selected community. Location, host, and broadcast details to be announced in the coming months.

Show details are as follows:

HGTV

Home Town Takeover Canada

(8 x 60 / RTR Media / in production 2026)

This emotional, empowering and entertaining series is based on the U.S. hit of the same name. “Home Town Takeover Canada” follows a complete small-town revitalization that transforms homes, businesses and public spaces.

Property Brothers: Commitment Issues (working title)

(14 x 60 / Scott Brothers Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery / in production summer and fall 2025)

In this new one-hour format, HGTV fan-favourite duo Drew and Jonathan Scott help homeowners make confident, informed decisions when purchasing their dream home. Once they help the homeowners buy their dream house, they lead the renovation process to transform it into their forever space.

Small Town Escapes with Colin & Justin

(20 x 30 / Ocean Entertainment / in production summer and fall 2025)

Dynamic design duo Colin and Justin moved from the big city to small town bliss in Nova Scotia five years ago, and it transformed their lives. Now, in this fresh three-house format, they are making dreams come true for homebuyers looking to escape to a small town and purchase their own piece of paradise.

The Emily Michelle Project

(8 x 60 / Scott Brothers Entertainment / in production summer 2025)

A refreshing take on home transformations, where interior designer Emily Michelle steps in to help homeowners achieve their dream homes without breaking the bank. Join Emily Michelle in her world of bargain hunting, thrifting and DIYs to celebrate the big changes you can make with the right vision and expertise.

The County

(10 x 60 / RTR Media / in production summer 2025)

Beloved HGTV Canada star and designer Sarah Keenleyside uprooted her family from Toronto to Prince Edward County, Ontario to build her home and design business from scratch. She’s designing small-town dreams with big charm for herself and others in this new docu-series format.

Top of the Block

(40 x 30 / Scott Brothers Entertainment / in production summer 2025)

This brand-new real estate series sees homeowners competing to prove their house is the best on the block. Each episode will feature seasoned experts who evaluate the homes based on design, creativity, and investment impact, ultimately crowning the Top of the Block winner! Top of the Block is distributed by Cineflix Rights.

Food Network

Andy’s East Coast Kitchen Crawl

(12 x 30 / Proper Television / in production summer 2025)

Join chef and social media star Andy Hay (MasterChef Canada finalist) as he explores the essence of East Coast cooking – one kitchen at a time. From lobster boats to clam shacks to farms and five-star establishments, Andy gathers inspiration to bring home to his Halifax kitchen where he’ll create family-friendly recipes to share.

Bake Master Battle

(8 x 60 / in production August 2025)

Tis’ the season for baking! Canadian television personality Dina Pugliese takes the reins as host of Bake Master Battle, a high-stakes bake-off with three teams of elite bakers competing and showcasing their confectionary mastery in a series of thrilling and festive challenges anchored to seasonal themes (Halloween, Holidays, Spring). Joining Pugliese as head judge is hyper-realistic baker extraordinaire, April Julian (Netflix’s Is It Cake?).

Come Dine With Me Canada

(60 x 30 / Blink49 Studios / in production summer 2025)

Five amateur chefs host dinner parties in their homes, showcasing culinary skills to impress their fellow contestants. Each night, the chefs rate the dishes, and the highest score at week’s end wins a cash prize. Let the competition begin! Come Dine With Me Canada is based on the format by ITV Studios.

David Rocco’s Eating Dirty

(13 x 30 / Rockhead Entertainment / in post-production)

Join celebrity chef David Rocco as he sets off on a fearless food-fueled journey through Italy’s vibrant cities, charming towns, and seaside villages. From the colorful chaos of Naples to the hidden corners of Florence and the sun-soaked streets of Sicily, David follows his appetite. Each episode is a celebration of bold flavors, rich culture, and unapologetic indulgence. David Rocco’s Eating Dirty isn’t just a food show – it isn’t just a travel show – it’s a full-throttle celebration of culture, chaos, and the raw, unapologetic joy of eating dirty.

These exciting shows join the latest episodes and newest seasons of top-rated U.S. programming like Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped (on Food Network) and Celebrity IOU, Home Town and Rock The Block (on HGTV), and can all be watched through select Canadian television providers or streamed on Citytv+.