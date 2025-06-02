CBC/Radio-Canada Celebrates 42 Wins At The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards

CBC/Radio-Canada and its creative talent and production partners were recognized with 42 Canadian Screen Awards from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television over three days at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, following 268 nominations announced earlier this year. CBC original drama series ALLEGIANCE (Lark Productions) received three awards including recognition for its stars Supinder Wraich and Enrico Colantoni in the Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer, Drama categories, respectively, while CBC original series THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (IoM Media) once again swept its categories with five wins including Best Sketch Comedy Series as well as receiving the Sustainable Production Award. Andrew Phung won Best Performer, Comedy Series for RUN THE BURBS’ (Pier 21 Films Ltd.) final season, and CBC/Radio-Canada original series, in association with APTN, BONES OF CROWS (Marie Clements Media Inc., Screen Siren Pictures Inc., Grana Productions Inc) received two awards, including Best Direction, Drama Series for Marie Clements.

Awards were presented from Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025, culminating with THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS, hosted by Canadian actress and creator Lisa Gilroy live from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto and broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem. THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS is Canada’s biggest night in entertainment, with legendary icons and rising stars coming together to honour the very best in homegrown film and television.

The full list of CBC/Radio-Canada’s wins can be found here.

Highlights include:

CBC’s original scripted programming was recognized with 16 awards. THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES swept its four nominated categories, including Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series, as well as winning the Sustainable Production Award. ALLEGIANCE won three awards including Best Lead Performer, Drama Series for Supinder Wraich and Best Supporting Performer, Drama for Enrico Colantoni, while CBC/Radio-Canada original series BONES OF CROWS won two awards including Best Direction, Drama Series. Andrew Phung won Best Lead Performer, Comedy for the final season of RUN THE BURBS. Last year’s Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award winner, SON OF A CRITCH, won Best Guest Performance, Comedy for Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, while MURDOCH MYSTERIES won Best Costume Design and MAE MARTIN: THE GALA won Best Comedy Special. CBC Kids title DINO RANCH once again won Best Writing, Preschool, and CBC Gem original series NEAR OR FAR was recognized with Best Direction, Web Program or Series.

CBC News won seven awards overall. THE NATIONAL once again won Best News Anchor, National for Chief Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, and THE FIFTH ESTATE was recognized with three awards including Best News or Information Series and the Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program. CBC OTTAWA AT 6 won Best News or Information Segment, and CBC Indigenous won Best Local Reporter for Jackie McKay. Andrew Chang won Best Host, Web Program or Series for ABOUT THAT WITH ANDREW CHANG.

CBC Films titles THE SHROUDS and PAYING FOR IT each won two awards, including Adapted Screenplay for PAYING FOR IT. Cate Blanchett won Performance in a Leading Role, Comedy, for her role in RUMOURS, while VILLAGE KEEPER won the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award. CBC acquisition MAYBE ELEPHANTS won Best Animated Short.

CBC’s factual and arts programs received three awards. THE 2024 JUNO AWARDS won Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Host, Live Entertainment Special for Nelly Furtado, while CBC Arts’ HERE & QUEER was recognized for the second consecutive year with Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction.

Documentary programming won seven awards: THE PASSIONATE EYE’s YINTAH received two awards including Best Documentary Feature Film, while PAID IN FULL: THE BATTLE FOR BLACK MUSIC won Best History Documentary Program or Series and IT’S NOT FUNNY ANYMORE: VICE TO PROUD BOYS won Best Documentary Program. FOR THE CULTURE WITH AMANDA PARRIS, THE KNOWING and docuseries SWAN SONG each won a single award.