Freshly Popped: Hollywood Suite Announces Refreshed Look and Channel Lineup

Cue the makeover montage! Hollywood Suite today launched a refreshed channel lineup to accommodate its growing library of beloved films and new exclusive series. Accompanying the channel refresh is the unveiling of a new logo and visual identity for Hollywood Suite.

The updated channels are:

Hollywood Suite 70s+ Movies

Hollywood Suite 80s & 90s Movies

Hollywood Suite 2000s Movies

Hollywood Suite 2010s+ Movies

“When we first launched Hollywood Suite’s decade-based channels in 2016, the concept was enthusiastically embraced by film lovers across Canada. In the decade since, Hollywood Suite has seen phenomenal growth, both in the number of subscribers, and in the breadth and depth of our programming,” said Julie Kumaria, SVP Marketing and Content Distribution at Hollywood Suite. “This refresh of our look and channel lineup will better reflect the exciting new content available on Hollywood Suite, including brand new original series like Hell Motel, while continuing to offer our dedicated fans a treasure trove of thoughtfully curated films.

Hollywood Suite’s new logo combines the fun and nostalgia of classic cinema with the forward-looking energy and dynamism of contemporary film and TV. Accompanying the new logo is a complete redesign of channel IDs, promos, menuboards, and other on-air graphics, all of which have been produced by Hollywood Suite’s in-house design and production team.

Get to know Hollywood Suite’s revamped channel lineup:

Hollywood Suite 70s+ Movies

More than just 70s movies – Hollywood Suite 70s+ Movies is a showcase of the far-out films of the 70s, plus Golden Age classics that shaped modern culture.

Hollywood Suite 80s & 90s Movies

Enjoy the very best of two iconic decades on one channel – Hollywood Suite 80s & 90s Movies. This 2-for-1 combo is satisfying as freshly-popped popcorn and an extra-large pop, like, totally!

Hollywood Suite 2000s Movies

Hollywood Suite 2000s Movies brings you all the best modern classics from the dawn of the new millennium.

Hollywood Suite 2010+s Movies

Hollywood Suite 2010+s Movies is the home of our latest and greatest selections from Canada, Hollywood, and around the world. With more movies and series than ever to choose from, sit back and let our expert programmers be your guide.