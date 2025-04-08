Sir David Attenborough Presents A Breathtaking Wonder with Remarkable Wildlife Stories in the New Natural History Series, Mammals, on BBC Earth

Three-time Emmy® Award-winner Sir David Attenborough presents Mammals (6×60′ HD), BBC‘s latest natural history series. Premiering Sunday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC Earth in Canada, the six-part series reveals how mammals have conquered the Earth, uncovering the secrets to their success with their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence and unique sociability. Each episode explores a different environment; Dark, Cold, Heat, Water, Forest and The New Wild – an episode which explores the ingenious ways mammals are adapting to a world dominated by humans, arguably the most successful mammal of all. Mammals premieres Sunday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on BBC Earth in Canada during the channel’s nationwide free preview event running from February 24 until April 27. BBC Earth is also available via Prime Video Channels with Mammals available to stream from April 21, 2025, with new episodes uploaded weekly.

66 million years ago, when the reign of the dinosaurs came to an end, mammals were set free to exploit every corner of the planet. Mammals uncovers the strategies, behaviours and traits that lie behind the astonishing success of this remarkable group of animals. Above all, the series celebrates the amazing intelligence that enables mammals to learn, remember, problem-solve, parent and cooperate.

Over six episodes, viewers see how mammals have taken advantage of every major environment on earth. They are found in every ocean, and on every continent, from frozen wildernesses, dense jungles, baking deserts, even the dark depths of the open ocean and the skies above our forests.

Mammals is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC America, ZDF, Youku and France Télévisions. It was commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual and Sreya Biswas, Head of Commissioning, Natural History. The Executive Producer is Roger Webb and the Series Producer is Scott Alexander. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1 – Dark (April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Originally confined to the night during the time of the dinosaurs, many mammals have, with heightened senses verging on superpowers, become masters of the shadows. Today, some are even returning to the dark side as their daytime world gets more and more crowded.

Episode 2 – The New Wild (April 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

It has been two decades since Sir David looked at the Life of Mammals. In that time the issues facing mammals have grown and grown – today, less than 6% of the world’s mammal biomass is made up of wild mammals, and many face extinction. As well as bringing a fresh understanding of this remarkable group of animals, we highlight many of the problems faced by mammals in a rapidly changing world. To do this, we explore how mammals are coping living alongside perhaps the most successful mammal of all – us, revealing both winners and losers in today’s new wild.

Episode 3 – Water (May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Very few mammals have managed to lose all ties with land and conquer life in water, one of the greatest challenges for an air breathing mammal. Those that have are some of the cleverest of all, forming surprising bonds not just amongst their own but with other species as well.

Episode 4 – Cold (May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Thanks to their great ingenuity, combined with a thick fur coat, mammals can survive where no others can, in the cold of the planet’s extreme frozen worlds. Here we see a polar bear learn remarkable new hunting skills and witness the rarely seen caring side of the not so mythical wolverine.

Episode 5 – Heat (May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

With fur designed to keep you warm, keeping cool is never going to be easy, yet mammals are found in the hottest, driest places on earth such as Australia’s barren outback, where they have found remarkable ways to stays cool, find water, and beat the heat.

Episode 6 – Forest (May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

From down in the undergrowth to high above the treetops, we see how mammals have conquered every level of the forest with perfect camouflage, secret messages, and even the power of flight, but now many face new challenges as they are forced to adapt to a changing world.

For more information on Mammals, visit bbcearth.ca and @BBCEarthCanada on X.