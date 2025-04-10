Award-Winning Journalist Amanda Lang Appointed CTV News Chief Financial Correspondent

CTV News strengthens its financial reporting and analysis with the appointment of award-winning journalist Amanda Lang as Chief Financial Correspondent. In this new role, Lang provides insightful analysis and context on Canada’s financial landscape for viewers across multiple CTV News platforms, including CTV NATIONAL NEWS, BNN Bloomberg, CTV News Channel, and CP24.

A trusted voice to Canadians, Lang brings more than 25 years of experience covering North America’s top business stories. Her most recent endeavour has been hosting TAKING STOCK, BNN Bloomberg’s multi-platform, weekly national television news program. Lang continues to lead TAKING STOCK, which offers a complete roundup of all the trending stories Canadians need to know in the world of business Fridays at 3 p.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg, bnnbloomberg.ca, CTV News Channel, CP24, and as a podcast on iHeartRadio Canada.

“In a complex economic landscape, it’s an honour to be part of a team bringing clear reporting that helps people navigate financial decisions with confidence,” said Lang. “When we do our jobs well, we don’t just inform, we empower people.”

“Amanda Lang is an exceptional talent who excels at breaking down financial stories for viewers, and in this new role with the CTV News team, she will expand her impact to focus on delivering financial news and analysis across all of our platforms,” said Richard Gray, VP News, Bell Media. “With the world’s attention focused on financial markets and the intricacies surrounding international trade, Amanda’s unique perspective and ability to cut through the noise will be an invaluable resource for our audiences.”

Lang’s extensive experience includes key roles at BNN Bloomberg, its predecessor RoBTV, and CBC, where she consistently delivered business news coverage, unpacking nuanced financial issues and presenting them clearly to viewers. A recipient of a Gemini Award for Best Host or Interviewer in a News Information Program or Series, Lang brings a proven track record of delivering high-quality, engaging content that resonates with audiences.

Lang studied architecture at the University of Manitoba before becoming a journalist. She is also the bestselling author of two books: The Power of Why, exploring the connection between curiosity and success, and The Beauty of Discomfort, examining how difficult change can be and outlines strategies for how to achieve it.