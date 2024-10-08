Mike Holmes Joins Cottage Life With New Original Series, Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Preparing His Kids to Take Over the Family Business

Cottage Life‘s highly-anticipated new original series, Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, a reboot of the hit Holmes on Homes program, sees construction pioneer Mike Holmes reflect on his iconic, lifelong career helping homeowners and advocating for the trade industry. In the new six-part series, audiences will witness Mike’s determination to instill his values in his children, Michael and Sherry, as they continue his legacy. The show delves deeper into the Holmes family dynamic, following Mike as he returns to his “make it right” roots and mentors his children in the family business. Cameras follow the trio as they work side-by-side to create life-changing renovations for deserving homeowners, while also capturing heartfelt behind-the-scenes family moments with Mike, his kids and grandchildren. Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy premieres Tuesday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on Cottage Life.

With more than two decades on TV under his toolbelt, Mike Holmes has established himself as a household name throughout North America, renowned for his integrity in the construction industry and for helping hundreds of homeowners throughout his career. In the new series, each hour-long episode introduces viewers to desperate families who have been misled by dishonest contractors or who have compelling personal stories, seeking home upgrades tailored to their specific needs. Joined by Michael and Sherry—both seasoned contractors who made their debuts on Holmes on Homes —Mike tackles these challenges head-on, turning their properties into beautiful and safe havens for the future.

Mike Holmes: “After 23 years on TV, we’ve received countless messages from fans to bring back Holmes on Homes. So, we listened—and we’ve taken it to the next level. In Building a Legacy, you’ll get a closer look at our family dynamic and see firsthand how my life’s work to ‘make it right’ has become a shared ambition among my kids.”

Michael Holmes Jr.: “Sherry and I have brought out a different side of our Dad that viewers will get to see in Building a Legacy. In Holmes on Homes, Dad would enter a house with a stern look, point out the flaws, then tear it all down and fix it. Now, you see a lighter, more playful version.

Sherry Holmes: “I’m excited for Cottage Life viewers to see how much the show has evolved since Holmes on Homes. This new series not only has a strong family message, but an educational aspect too; we’re exploring new home technologies you can install to make your home smarter and healthier.”

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy is produced by The Holmes Group. Sam Linton, VP of Production and Development, Global Media at Blue Ant Media oversees commissioning for the series. Blue Ant Studios‘ rights division handles pre-sales and licensing opportunities worldwide. Mike Holmes is Executive Producer, Paul McConvey and Shelagh Cooke produce, with Shelagh Cooke directing.