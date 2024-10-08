Hollywood Suite’s Cinema A To Z Continues With A Look At The Big Screens’ Most Iconic Costumes

Film fans can turn to Hollywood Suite for fashion inspo this November with the exclusive broadcast premiere of Cinema A to Z: Costumes. The popular Hollywood Suite original series continues November 7 at 9pm ET with a new hour-long episode featuring an expertly curated selection of iconic apparel in film. Viewers can also catch the show on Hollywood Suite On Demand starting November 1, 2024.

The history of costumes in Hollywood is a vibrant one that reflects the evolution of film and societal trends. Cinema A to Z: Costumes seeks to celebrate these sartorial achievements, singling out 26 memorable moments from films such as Marie Antoinette (2006), Black Panther (2018), The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Velvet Goldmine (1998).

“From Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers to vampires cloaked in Yves Saint Laurent, from the far reaches of Wakanda to the surreal unreality of The Matrix, costume design in film is pivotal to cinematic worldbuilding,” says the always fashionable Hollywood Suite Producer of Originals and co-writer of Cinema A to Z, Alicia Fletcher. “Cinema A to Z: Costumes highlights iconic looks throughout cinematic history and celebrates the designers behind some of our most cherished fashion on film moments.”

Many titles explored in Cinema A to Z: Costumes can be enjoyed on Hollywood Suite, including Marilyn Monroe showcases Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) and The Seven Year Itch (1955), latex-clad dramedy Irma Vep (1996), and the sportswear-forward Kill Bill films.