Crave Expands into a Daily Destination with Sports, News, Live Events, and Podcasts

Crave announced today, the next phase of its evolution, expanding beyond a premium streaming destination into a platform Canadians can return to throughout the day. Building on the recent launch of its Sports and News Hubs, Crave will soon introduce select podcasts further broadening the range of content for audiences. From breaking news and live sports to podcasts and prestige series, Crave is evolving into a seamless, all-in one entertainment experience, designed to keep viewers engaged all day long.

“At its core, this is about building a product that fits naturally into people’s daily routines,” said Jerrell Jimerson, Senior Vice-President and Head of Product & Experience, Bell Media. “Streaming solved access to content. The opportunity now is creating experiences that meet people in the moment. Crave has always been home to world-class entertainment — now, with news, live sports, and podcasts, it’s becoming a dynamic, all-in-one platform that evolves with its audience.”

As viewing habits continue to shift, Crave is responding by bringing together live, timely, and premium entertainment experiences into one ecosystem. Crave’s News and Sports hubs transform the platform into a front-row experience for the world’s biggest cultural and sports moments – from coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026™, NFL games, PGA TOUR events, to breaking news coverage, and major live entertainment events.

Further strengthening the diversity of its content offering, Crave will soon add a selection of English and French video podcasts including titles from iHeartRadio Canada. With available content soon to be announced, Crave brings popular voices and conversations directly to the platform. Spanning news, sports, entertainment, true crime, lifestyle, and culture, the podcasts will include a mix of original productions and fan-favourite acquired titles, adding another highly engaging format designed for lean-back viewing and longer session times.

This continuous expansion builds on Crave’s unrivalled entertainment content lineup which includes acclaimed Crave Originals such as HEATED RIVALRY and EMPATHIE, exclusive HBO and Max Originals, hit CTV and Noovo series, blockbuster films, and iconic favourites including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, GILMORE GIRLS, ER and more. Crave is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. In addition, content previously available across CTV.ca and Noovo.ca is now unified within Crave, creating a more seamless and intuitive experience for audiences. Programming previously accessible without a subscription remains available to viewers, alongside an expanded premium catalogue for subscribers.

This transformation reinforces Crave’s continued vision: growing from a destination audiences visit for specific content, into a comprehensive entertainment platform they can rely on, at any given moment.

For more information, visit Crave.ca.