Race Against The Tide Returns For A Second Season on CBC This Summer, Premiering July 10 With Host Maestro Fresh Wes

CBC today announced the return of original competition series RACE AGAINST THE TIDE (10×30) for a second season, produced by marblemedia and premiering Sunday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m. (9 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. New Brunswick-based, award-winning Hip Hop artist Maestro Fresh Wes hosts the new season, featuring a new group of sand sculptors who will compete head-to-head at the Bay of Fundy to create extraordinary sand art before the world’s highest tide comes in, while attempting to avoid elimination.

“I am so excited to be joining season two of RACE AGAINST THE TIDE and can’t wait for audiences to witness the amazing talent these diverse artists possess. The sand sculptures they create are spectacular,” said Maestro Fresh Wes.

Each week, the artists have six hours to create their sand sculptures before the tide washes them away. In the end, the two judges – five-time World Champion Karen Fralich (Burlington, ON) and Master Sculptor Rusty Croft (Carmel Valley, CA) – will decide which duo will walk away with the grand prize of $10,000.

RACE AGAINST THE TIDE season two host Wes Williams, otherwise known as “Maestro Fresh Wes,” was born in Toronto and is considered to be the godfather of Canadian Hip Hop. Maestro Fresh Wes recently became the first Hip Hop artist inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame for his 1989 signature song “Let Your Backbone Slide,” and is also the first Black Canadian artist to have a recording reach platinum status in Canada. He now resides in Saint John, New Brunswick.

This season’s 10 highly-skilled sand sculpting duos are:

Agnese Rudzīte-Kirillova and Sanita Ravina (Latvia) – Agnese is an accomplished mixed media artist who learned about sand sculpting over a decade ago and has been doing it professionally ever since. Sanita discovered sand sculpting when she was a young girl, but has only been doing it full-time for the past four years.

Bouké Atema and Jeroen Advocaat (Germany and The Netherlands) – Originally from Kenya, Bouké has been sand sculpting since 2002 and is well-versed in several different art forms. He is known for sculptures depicting nature, while his partner, Jeroen, prefers structural design. Jeroen, a professional sculptor of over 18 years, studied architecture and 3D design.

Carlos Pereyra and Francisco Valdez (Mexico) – Carlos and Francisco have a combined total of 23 years experience in sand sculpting. The friends met before a competition in Mexico, when Carlos’ original partner backed out at the last minute. He had heard about Francisco and his talent, but didn’t personally know him. Francisco filled in for that competition, and the rest is history.

Craig Mutch and Daeyoung Ji (Vancouver, BC and South Korea) – Craig and Daeyoung want to bring their East-meets-West sculpture style to the world’s toughest beach battle. Craig has been a professional sculptor for 35 years working in ice, sand and snow, whereas Daeyoung has been sculpting for seven years and was catapulted to international success after completing an apprenticeship in Australia.

Fred Dobbs and Guy-Olivier Deveau (Sidney, BC and Quebec, QC) – Fred, who has been sculpting for over 35 years and is considered a Canadian carving legend, is recognized around the world as a professional sand sculptor. Guy-Olivier, who has been sculpting for more than 15 years, is one of Canada’s premier sand sculptors and is known for his dark Gothic creations.

Jo (Stefanie) Hollick and Manuel Campos (Vancouver, BC and Columbia) – Jo began sand sculpting on the beaches of White Rock, BC over two decades ago. With many career achievements under her belt, her biggest personal feat was placing fifth in the Parksville Beach Festival. Manuel has been a professional sand sculptor for over 12 years and has been awarded many different awards at various competitions.

JT (Joseph) Estrela and Amanda Gafford (USA) – Originally a math teacher, JT switched careers and now owns and operates his own company called San Diego Sand Castles. He has been professionally sculpting for seven years while his partner, Amanda, is a registered nurse by day, and an artist by night.

Peter Vogelaar and Alex Avelino (Winlaw, BC and Nelson, BC) – Peter and Alex are a mentor/mentee team from Canada who have sculpted together all over the world in both sand and snow. Peter, a professional artist, has been sculpting for almost two decades while Alex, a graphic designer, has been sculpting for nearly eight years.

Walter McDonald and Christy Atkinson (USA) – Walter and Christy are a father/daughter duo from the United States. Walter is the world’s oldest, still working sand sculptor, who discovered sand sculpting in the early 80s. Christy has been sand sculpting since 2003 and was taught everything she knows by her father.

Wilfred Stijger and Edith van de Wetering (The Netherlands) – This husband and wife duo are professional sand sculptors who have over 25 years of experience and have competed in hundreds of festivals around the globe. Their mind-blown surrealist sculptures are recognized across the world.

In the inaugural season of the show, PEI’s Abe Waterman and Seattle’s Sue McGrew took the top spot. Catch up on episodes on CBC Gem.