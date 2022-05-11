The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration live streaming exclusively on BritBox this Sunday

DAME HELEN MIRREN, TOM CRUISE, DAMIEN LEWIS, AND OMID DJALILI HEADLINE ALL-STAR CAST OF THE QUEEN’S PLATINUM JUBILEE CELEBRATION STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON BRITBOX MAY 15 AS LIVE WITH THE UK

BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, offering the biggest and best collection of unmissable streaming British television in North America, continues to bring the best of British Television by exclusively streaming The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration : May 15, 2022 @ 12:30PM PT/3:30PM ET (TBC)

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live broadcast The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration which will feature guests including Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service.

The theatrical arena event will include 1300 performers and 500 horses and is made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host- confirmed to be Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh respectively. The Celebration will take viewers on a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.

Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili.

Music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins.