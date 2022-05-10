Based on A Shocking True Story, Faking Hitler Premieres This Summer Exclusively on Hollywood Suite

Hollywood Suite continues to bring audiences the highest quality series from around the world with the new six-part drama Faking Hitler. The German true crime series will premiere on June 9, 2022 at 9pm ET on Hollywood Suite, with new episodes airing weekly throughout June. Viewers can also catch the show on Hollywood Suite On Demand starting June 1, 2022.
Faking Hitler is inspired by the extraordinary true story of forged Hitler diaries and the journalist who fell for them. Gerd Heidemann, the star journalist at Stern, one of Germany’s most prestigious publications, stunned the world when he revealed he had unearthed Hitler’s long lost diaries. What followed was the biggest media scandal of the twentieth century.
“Faking Hitler is a smart, energetic, new take on an almost unbelievable true story,” said Sharon Stevens, Vice-President, Programming, Hollywood Suite. “It brings the 80s to life in sight and sound, and tells an important story about the fight against fake news and historical revisionism.”
From the immersive design of Stern’s modernist newsroom, to the fashion and pop hits of Hamburg’s club scene, to the Cold War intrigue of a nation divided by the iron curtain, Faking Hitler transports viewers to West Germany in the early 80s. The unforgettable soundtrack includes hits by Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie and The Human League.
Faking Hitler stars Lars Eidinger (High Life; Babylon Berlin, Sense8), Moritz Bleibtreu (Run Lola Run, Women in Gold) and Daniel Donskoy (The Crown, Victoria). Directed by Tobi Baumann and Wolfgang Groos, the series was written by Thomas Vass and is presented with English subtitles.