CBC Launches New Spring/Summer 2026 Podcast Slate

CBC, the #1 Canadian podcaster, is launching a new spring/summer slate of original podcasts, including in-depth investigations, candid personal revelations, and lighthearted comedy. CBC’s entire podcast collection can be found on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available. Select titles can also be streamed on YouTube .

The Big Five (10 episodes) *Listen to the trailer*

Launches April 20 everywhere podcasts are available

The Big Five answers the most pressing question of our time: what are the “Big 5” of any given category? Not the best 5. Not the top 5. Not anyone’s favourite 5. But objectively, the Big 5. In each episode, hosts Donovan Woods and Tom Power, plus a celebrity guest tackle new topics and debate things like: what are the Big 5 farm animals? Types of hats? Slang terms for “butt”? Ways to cook a potato? Guys named Paul? Guests in this season include Vivek Shraya, Jordan Canning, William Prince, Lindsay Ell, Elamin Abdelmahmoud and more.

Uncover: The Expert Witness (9 episodes)

Launches May 11 everywhere podcasts are available

In Akron, Ohio, murder cases that went cold for years are suddenly being solved. But defense attorney Don Malarcik isn’t celebrating; he’s alarmed. The key evidence in these cases is coming from a mysterious AI tool called Cybercheck, a system so secretive that its Canadian founder refuses to explain the details of how the technology actually works. Allegedly, Cybercheck uses open-source data to place suspects at crime scenes without the need for witnesses, and while no one, not even prosecutors, understand how it works, it’s being increasingly embraced by U.S. police services and placing people in prison cells across the country. Sam Mullins, host of critically acclaimed series Sea of Lies, follows Malarcik as he teams up with a concerned network of lawyers, investigators, and journalists to unravel what’s really powering this so-called breakthrough in crime-solving. This season of Uncover asks: what happens when AI enters the courtroom? Who is benefitting from this mysterious technology? And who’s accountable if AI gets it wrong?

Understood: Artificial Intimacy (4 episodes)

Launches May 19 everywhere podcasts are available

What happens when a human becomes intimately enmeshed with a chatbot? From people who’ve married their bots or who grieve their loved ones with the help of AI, host Victoria Hetherington (author of The Friend Machine) dives into the stories of those who have invited these digital avatars into their hearts, minds, and even beds. And asks what do we gain and what do we stand to lose? Our intimacy, our resilience, even our grasp on reality? This latest season of Understood looks at how chatbots have moved way beyond digital assistants and into the most intimate parts of our lives.

Personally: Discount Dave (and the Fix) (5 episodes)

Launches June 9 everywhere podcasts are available

Everyone has a party story. Host Rebecca Auerbach‘s involved a run in with rock icon David Lee Roth (you know, from Van Halen). At least, that’s who he said he was. It’s Vancouver, circa 2005. Becca, a young actor who loves hard and parties harder gets her first big break at a Shakespeare Festival. She’s young, she’s having fun. But when her best friend goes on a date with the aging rocker, Becca is on a mission. To get a piece of the action. And maybe it’s because she loves rock and roll, or maybe it’s because she’s trying to fill a hole, but she holds onto that night. And it ultimately leads to her own reckoning. A harrowing and hilarious blend of memoir and autofiction, Discount Dave (and The Fix) is the true-ish story of a fake rockstar, a real trial and what it means to stop running, face yourself and fight to heal.

Uncover: The Mile Zero Murders (7 episodes)

Launches August 10 everywhere podcasts are available

The Mile Zero Murders investigates a chilling pattern unfolding in Dawson Creek, B.C. — a small town where a growing number of people have vanished or been killed under troubling circumstances. Last year, The Fifth Estate shared their initial investigation in their episode “Dawson Creek: We Want Our Town Back.” In The Mile Zero Murders, host Timothy Sawa continues to dig into more than a dozen missing and murder cases, following leads from grieving families, guarded authorities, and insiders who know more than they’re willing to say. What emerges is a deeply unsettling portrait of a community searching for answers. What the hell is happening in Dawson Creek? And why is nobody being held accountable?

CBC’s ongoing podcasts include: Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud , The Dose , Front Burner , Q with Tom Power , Sickboy and more.

CBC offers a richly diverse collection of award-winning podcasts that engage, enlighten and entertain. CBC is the #1 Canadian podcaster, reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher with millions of downloads each month and more than 45 series in genres such as true crime, comedy, human interest and audio fiction.