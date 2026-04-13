Bell Media Acquires Iconic Sketch Comedy Series SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, Set to Debut in Simulcast on Crave and CTV this Fall

Bell Media announced today that, following a deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, it will bring SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Canadian audiences this fall, with its 52nd season airing in simulcast exclusively on CTV and streaming live on Crave.

“Crave and CTV are proud to be the new home of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in Canada,” said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. “A proven hit for over 50 years, the series has always been at the vanguard of pop culture, setting the tone for modern humour. We will be enjoying alongside viewers when the new season premieres on Crave and CTV.”

Beginning this Fall, new episodes of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE will also be available to stream on demand next day on Crave, and join Crave’s SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Collection, a library of legendary SNL episodes from past seasons.

Crave also recently announced the acquisition of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK, the newly unveiled British adaptation of the late-night franchise, which debuted in Canada exclusively on Crave on Saturday, March 21.