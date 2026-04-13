Bell Media Acquires Iconic Sketch Comedy Series SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, Set to Debut in Simulcast on Crave and CTV this Fall

NETWORK
Will Trent (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Fifth season.
The Rookie (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Ninth season.
The Assembly (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a 23rd season.
Watson (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.
DMV (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.
Chicago Fire, Chicago Med & Chicago PD (NBC / Citytv) have been renewed for another season.
CIA (CBS / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.
Yes, Chef! (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.
Marshals (CBS / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.
Doc (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Third season.
9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville & High Potential (ABC) have been renewed for another season.
Abbott Elementary (ABC / Global) has been renewed for a Sixth season.
SPECIALTY
Rooster (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.
Talamasca: The Secret Order (AMC) has been cancelled after 1 season.
The Way Home (Hallmark Channel / W Network) 4th and Final Season Premieres April 19, 2026.
Neighbors (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.
Paradise (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.
When Hope Calls (Great American Family) Season 3 Premieres April 26, 2026 on Super Channel Heart & Home.
Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.
The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Upcoming 5th season will be the Final Season.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.
STREAMING
The 'Burbs (Peacock / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.
Sisters (Crave)Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2026.
The Chestnut Man (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 7, 2026.
Criminal Record (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2026.
Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.
Canada Shore (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Runarounds (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.
Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2026.
Crooks (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 14, 2026.
Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.
School Spirits (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
Late Bloomer (Crave) Season 3 Premieres April 24, 2026.
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.
Wonder Man (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second and Final season.
Cross (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.
Project Runway Canada (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Night Agent (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.
The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.
Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Third and Final Season Premieres May 13, 2026.
Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.
From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres April 19, 2026.
Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.
Beef (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres April 16, 2026.
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.