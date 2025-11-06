CBC Announces Award-Winning Journalist David Common as New Host of CBC Morning Live

As announced today during Heather Hiscox’s final show as host of CBC Morning Live upon her retirement , award-winning journalist and current Metro Morning host David Common will join CBC News’ national morning show as full-time host beginning on Monday, February 2, 2026.

“I can’t think of a better person than David Common to take the reins of CBC Morning Live,” says Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of CBC News. “David brings to the job journalistic heft, a great sense of humour and a genuine passion for helping Canadians understand the stories shaping their world.”

“It is an honour to join the team that sets the morning news agenda, helping decipher our complex world,” says Common. “And we’ll ensure a daily dose of fun, to relieve the pressure valve of our daily lives.”

As a senior correspondent for CBC News, Common contributes to a wide range of political, investigative, news and current affairs programs,including consumer watchdog Marketplace. Since 2023, Common has hosted CBC Toronto’s weekday morning radio show, Metro Morning, providing daily coverage of news and current affairs in the Greater Toronto Area. Common’s last day as the host of Metro Morning will be Friday, January 16, 2026, with the search for a new host of Metro Morning commencing in the coming weeks.

Originally from Winnipeg, Common began his career with CBC News in 1999 in the London, UK bureau, moving later between Toronto, Fredericton, Winnipeg and Regina. He was then stationed in Paris as a European correspondent, followed by New York City as bureau chief and correspondent. By 2013, Common became a multi-platform network host for CBC News and anchor of CBC Radio’s World Report. From 2015, he held the dual roles of co-host of Marketplace and correspondent for CBC News.

During his time with CBC News, Common has travelled to every province and territory on assignment, and been dispatched to report in more than 90 countries, covering everything from conflicts to natural disasters in the Philippines, Haiti, Japan and beyond. His years as a CBC News senior correspondent have sent him underwater in a submerged submarine near the Korean peninsula; to Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Mali covering war; sailing off the coast of Somalia as the Royal Canadian Navy confronted pirates; and onboard a Canadian icebreaker in the Arctic search for the ill-fated Franklin expedition.

He holds degrees in radio and television journalism from Seneca Polytechnic; political science and mass communications from York University; and a specialization in international security studies from Stockholm University. Common has been honoured with multiple awards including several Canadian Screen and Gemini Awards, along with several RTDNA awards for breaking news reporting. He is also a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

CBC Morning Live airs weekday mornings at 6 a.m. ET on CBC News Network. Guest hosts will lead the show until Common joins in February.