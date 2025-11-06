CBC/Radio-Canada Announces Coverage Plans and Olympic Games Broadcast Team For Milano Cortina 2026

With less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s Olympic network through 2032, revealed new details of its upcoming coverage for Milano Cortina 2026. The XXV Olympic Winter Games will take place from Friday, February 6–Sunday, February 22. Team Canada will be among the approximately 2900 athletes, representing 93 countries taking part in these Olympic Winter Games.
“We are all proud of our athletes and look forward to showcasing their achievements with Canadians from coast to coast to coast during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.”
—Marie-Philippe Bouchard , President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada
“We look forward to delivering the very best coverage across all CBC/Radio-Canada platforms with comprehensive broadcasts, expert analysis, insightful breakdowns, on-demand highlights, and inclusive, impactful storytelling that captures the spirit of the Games. Along with our official sports media partners Sportsnet, TSN and RDS, we’re committed to bringing audiences all the action—when it happens, as it happens, ensuring fans never miss a medal moment or the opportunity to cheer on Team Canada and the world’s top athletes at Milano Cortina 2026.”
—Chris Wilson, CBC/Radio-Canada’s General Manager of Olympics, Milano Cortina 2026
October 28 marked the launch of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and CBC/Radio-Canada’s Brave is Unbeatable promotional campaign, showcasing some of Team Canada’s biggest stars and the challenges they’ve faced on their journey to the podium. Read the announcement on CBC’s media centre.
Spanning the Italian Alps, from Milan to the Austrian and Swiss borders, Milano Cortina 2026 will be the most spread out Games in Olympics history. CBC’s extensive English-language coverage will feature live broadcasts from every venue and include every Canadian medal-winning moment, totalling more than 2,000 hours of live content across its multiple platforms. Audiences can watch live coverage on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service, the exclusive home of live streaming and full replays in Canada. CBC’s Milano Cortina 2026 website (cbc.ca/milanocortina2026) will offer full event schedules, results, highlights, athlete profiles, daily updates and more. The CBC News app will also feature an Olympics section to keep fans up-to-date on their mobile devices. Plus, CBC Sports will keep audiences informed and entertained with exclusive digital series available across its social media platforms including CBC Sports’ YouTube and TikTok and CBC Olympics’ Facebook and Instagram.
PETRO CANADA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES MORNING
Hosted by Ron MacLean and Perdita Felicien
6 a.m.–12 noon ET (3–9 a.m. PT)
Veteran broadcaster Ron MacLean returns to host his twelfth Olympic Games for CBC, teaming up with two-time Olympian and world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien for PETRO CANADA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES MORNING. Audiences will start each day with insightful news and developing stories, followed by live sport all morning long including snowboard, alpine skiing and hockey.
BELL OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES DAYTIME
Hosted by Andi Petrillo
12–6 p.m. ET (9 a.m.–3 p.m. PT)
BELL OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES DAYTIME will showcase the biggest events of the day. This can’t miss daily staple will be hosted by award-winning broadcaster Andi Petrillo who returns to host her seventh Olympic Games, bringing her vast experience and impressive knowledge to the Milano Cortina primetime competition window. Featured sports include: curling, figure skating, hockey and major medal events.
RBC OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PRIMETIME
Hosted by Anastasia Bucsis and Craig McMorris
7 –11 p.m. ET (4–8 p.m. PT)
RBC OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PRIMETIME relives the best performances of the Olympic day in an authentic and entertaining format. Two-time Olympian and former speed skater Anastasia Bucsis and professional snowboarder Craig McMorris blend athlete insight with big energy, providing a fresh perspective and bringing audiences one step closer to the action.
OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES OVERNIGHT
12–6 a.m. ET (9 p.m.–3 a.m. PT)
OLYMPIC GAMES OVERNIGHT will provide highlights and replays of the day, as well as live coverage of events as they unfold in the early hours of the morning in Italy.
Additional highlights include:
- CBC News chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and CBC Olympics reporter Devin Heroux will be on the ground in Milan to officially kick off the Games, hosting the Opening Ceremony on February 6 for CBC.
- Special contributors across all platforms will include popular sportscasters Ariel Helwani, Cabral “Cabbie” Richards and Donnovan Bennett, professional figure skater Elladj Baldé, and Olympic medallist in bobsleigh, dual season Olympian Phylicia George.
- Andi Petrillo does double duty hosting Women’s Hockey alongside former professional hockey player Saroya Tinker. Olympic champion Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Hailey Salvian join the panel from Milan. Sportscaster Kenzie Lalonde and Olympic champion Cheryl Pounder will provide play-by-play and analysis. Daniella Ponticelli and Olympic champion Becky Kellar will also provide commentary. Claire Hanna will be reporting rinkside.
- The trusted team of James Duthie, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Cheryl Pounder, Kevin Bieksa and Elliotte Friedman make up the Men’s Hockey panel. Veteran sportscaster Chris Cuthbert and former professional hockey player Mike Johnson will provide play-by-play and analysis. Matt Cullen and Becky Kellar will also provide commentary. Kyle Bukauskas will serve as rinkside reporter.
REPORTERS ON THE GROUND
Antoine Deshaies (Moguls/Aerials)
Antoni Nerestant (Freestyle Skiing/Snowboard SS, BA, HP, Ski Cross, PGS)
Bryan Mudryk (Curling)
Devin Heroux (Figure skating, Short Track)
Guillaume Piedboeuf (Ski jumping/Cross-Country)
Kelly VanderBeek (Alpine – Men)
Olivier Pellerin (Alpine – Women, Biathalon)
Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco (Long Track)
Rob Pizzo (Skeleton/Bobsleigh/Luge)
CBC OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES COMMENTATORS
Alpine Skiing
Play-by-play: Brian Stemmle
Analyst: Erin Mielzynski
Bobsleigh
Play-by-play: Mark Lee
Analyst: Helen Upperton
Curling
Play-by-play: Bruce Rainnie
Analysts: Jennifer Jones, Joanne Courtney & Mike Harris
Figure Skating
Play-by-play: Brenda Irving
Analyst: Carol Lane, Kurt Browning & Sandra Bezic
Freestyle Aerials
Play-by-play: Alexandre Despatie
Analyst: Deidra Dionne
Freestyle Big Air/Halfpipe/Slopestyle
Play-by-play: Mike Atkinson
Analyst: Kaya Turski
Freestyle Moguls
Play-by-play: Alexandre Despatie
Analyst: Philippe Marquis
Hockey (Men’s)
Panel: Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Cheryl Pounder, Elliotte Friedman, James Duthie & Kevin Bieksa
Play-by-play and analysts:
Chris Cuthbert & Mike Johnson
Matt Cullen & Becky Kellar
Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas
Hockey (Women’s)
Panel: Andi Petrillo, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Hailey Salvian and Saroya Tinker
Play-by-play and analysts:
Kenzie Lalonde & Cheryl Pounder
Daniella Ponticelli & Becky Kellar
Reporter: Claire Hanna
Long Track Speed Skating
Play-by-play: Signa Butler
Analyst: Anastasia Bucsis
Snowboard Big Air/Halfpipe/Slopestyle
Play-by-play: Rob Snoek
Analyst: Craig McMorris
Short Track Speed Skating
Play-by-play: Signa Butler
Analyst: Michael Gilday
Skeleton
Play-by-play: Mark Lee
Analyst: Mellisa Hollingsworth
Ski Cross
Play-by-play: Daniella Ponticelli
Analyst: Kelsey Serwa
PGS & Snowboard Cross
Play-by-play: Matt Cullen & Rob Snoek
Analyst: Adam Higgins