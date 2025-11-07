TLN Media Group Presents the Exclusive Canadian Broadcast of the 26th Annual LATIN GRAMMY Awards

The Biggest Night in Latin Music® returns on Thursday, November 13 with TLN Media Group’s exclusive Canadian broadcast of the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® en Español! Catch all the action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Univision Canada and TLN TV currently both on free preview with all major TV providers across Canada (tln.ca/where-to-watch).

As Canada’s most influential multicultural media company, TLN Media Group brings the Latin Grammys into the living rooms of Canada’s nearly 1.7 million Spanish-speakers* and to all lovers of Latin music from coast to coast. The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® will celebrate the year’s greatest in Latin music, recognising artistic excellence, cultural impact and creative innovation.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Latin GRAMMY® winner and GRAMMY® nominee Maluma, alongside internationally renowned actress, producer and Latin GRAMMY® nominee Roselyn Sánchez.

Legendary Spanish singer-performer Raphael will be recognised as Person of the Year for his six-decade long career and enduring influence on Latin music worldwide.

The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® feature one of the most impressive line-ups of artists and nominees in recent years. Leading the nominations:

Bad Bunny with 12 nominations

with 12 nominations A tie for second with both CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso , and Édgar Barrera — each with 10 nominations

, and — each with 10 nominations Also tied with 8 nominations: Rafa Arcaute and Natalia Lafourcade

Bad Bunny and Karol G lead the star-studded lineup of artist performances and appearances, amplifying the global reach and richness of Latin music.

Stay connected on digital with TLN Media Group host and music expert Jesús Bustamante leading up to and during the broadcast across Univision Canada and TLN social platforms for all the latest as he represents Canada LIVE on the red carpet.

Broadcast Details