BritBox – June 2025 Listings

An official selection of this year’s TRIBECA FESTIVAL, Outrageous is created and written by Sarah Williams (Small Island), and based on Mary Lovell’s definitive biography The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family. Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) stars as Nancy Mitford, alongside Joanna Vanderham (Crime), Shannon Watson (The Jetty), Zoe Brough (Casualty), Anna Chancellor (The Split) and James Purefoy (The Veil) in a stellar ensemble based on one of the most headline-making families of the 20th century. Outrageous premieres at Tribeca Festival June 5 and will be available to stream exclusively on BritBox June 18 at 8:00pm ET.

June 4, 2025: Mr. Loverman S1 | North America Premiere | 8 x 30′ | 2x Weekly

Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Esq. Barry (Lennie James, Line of Duty) to his mates. Trouble to his wife, his daughters, and his lover. Seventy years old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, Barry is renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel (Sharon D. Clarke, Doctor Who, Ellis), his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, decades-long passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris (Ariyon Bakare, Karen Pirie). Now entering the next chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their own futures.

June 6, 2025: Bright Young Things (2003) | New to BritBox | 1 x 102′ | All at Once

During the 1930s in England, a group of young socialites dominate the national gossip with extravagant and outlandish antics. Among the group is the aspiring novelist Adam Fenwick-Symes (Stephen Campbell Moore, The Confessions of Frannie Langton), who is attempting to raise enough money to marry fellow member Nina Blount (Emily Mortimer, Mary Poppins Returns). However, after customs officials confiscate his first manuscript, Fenwick-Symes must recover from the financial setback and figure out new ways to earn money for a wedding.

June 6, 2025: Father Ted S2 | New to BritBox | 11 x 30′ | All at Once

The Craggy Island parochial house regulars go straight to “Hell” for the most unbearable caravan holiday. Here Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) makes his first appearance as the excruciatingly enthusiastic Father Noel. Then in a leftover script from series one, “Think Fast, Father Ted” has them attempt to rig a raffle at which some Kraftwerk-inspired priests and the record “Ghost Town” are the only entertainment. Their payback is to be the patsies in a rigged “Song For Europe”, offering their version of “My Lovely Horse”. Ted (Dermot Morgan, Taffin), Dougal (Ardal O’Hanlon, Death in Paradise) and Jack (Frank Kelly, Emmerdale Farm) manage to ensnare the lives of one bishop each into their “Tentacles of Doom” when the Holy Stone of Clonrichert is blessed with an upgrade to holy status. There’s not much holy going on when Father “Damo” (Joe Rooney, Killinaskully) appears to teach Dougal all manner of bad habits in “The Old Grey Whistle Theft”.

June 13, 2025: Father Ted S3 | New to BritBox | 7 x 30′ | All at Once

In “Are You Right There, Father Ted” Ted’s (Morgan) transfer from Craggy Island does not last as long as he’d hoped for, and upon his return he finds that a few changes have taken place. “Chirpy Burpy Cheap Sheep” sees Ted uncovering a foul conspiracy at the Annual Sheep Competition. ‘Speed 3’ has Dougal’s (O’Hanlon) life placed at risk by vengeful playboy milkman Pat Mustard (Pat Laffan, EastEnders). In “The Mainland” Mrs. Doyle (Pauline McLynn, The Inheritance) and Father Jack (Kelly) show Ted up on a trip to the mainland. “Escape from Victory” sees the old rivalry between Ted and Father Dick Byrne (Maurice O’Donoghue, EastEnders) revived when Craggy Island take on Rugged Island in the All-Priests Over-75’s Five-a-Side Football Challenge Match. “Kicking Bishop Brennan Up the Arse” has Ted try to gather the courage to carry out a terrifying dare. “Night of the Nearly Dead” finds the parochial house under seige by zombified housekeepers when woolly-jumpered television heart-throb Eoin McLove (Patrick McDonnell, Bridget & Eamon) comes to tea with Mrs. Doyle. Finally, in “Going to America,” Ted sees a chance of escape from Craggy Island when he is offered a job in America.

June 10, 2025: Richard Osman’s House of Games | North America Premiere | 15 x 30′ | All at Once

Quiz expert Richard Osman (Have I Got News for You) presents ‘Richard Osman’s House of Games’. Each week a group of four famous faces compete against each other to test their knowledge in a series of quick-paced rounds of games. Richard will then cross-examine the competitive celebrities as they continue to try to increase their scores, and match Richard’s mental prowess. Each show will conclude with a quick-fire round that will decide the day’s winner, with the week’s champion being crowned at the end of the week.

June 13, 2025: Ballet Shoes (2007) | New to BritBox | 1 x 120′ | All at Once

Set in 1930s London, this movie tells the tale of orphans Pauline (Emma Watson, Little Women), Petrova (Yasmin Paige, Murderland), and Posy Fossil (Lucy Boynton, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story), who are adopted by their Great-Uncle Matthew (Richard Griffiths, Pie in the Sky), an eccentric explorer, and raised as sisters by his selfless niece, Sylvia Brown (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness). The story revolves around each girl’s struggle to fulfill her dreams: Pauline longs to be an actress, Petrova yearns to be an aviator, and Posy seems born to be a ballerina. But when Great-Uncle Matthew disappears, the money runs out — and the girls have a fight on their hands. They struggle to balance personal ambition with the need to survive physically, emotionally, and financially.

June 18, 2025: Outrageous S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 45′ | 2x released on premiere, released weekly thereafter

Based on the true story of the Mitford sisters who played by their own rules – with sometimes devastating consequences. Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, Outrageous is inspired by the lives of the aristocratic Mitford sisters – six headstrong women who frequently made headlines around the world. Yet their lives would ultimately take very different paths – from Nancy who became a celebrated author and journalist, to Jessica who rejected her inherited privilege and dedicated her life to revolutionary causes. A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human. Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, I Hate Suzie) stars as Nancy Mitford, alongside Joanna Vanderham (Crime, The Control Room) as Diana Mitford, Shannon Watson (The Jetty, Say Nothing) as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough (Casualty) as Jessica Mitford, Orla Hill (Stonehouse, A Confession) as Deborah Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, The Serpent Queen) as Pamela Mitford. Their brother Tom will be played by Toby Regbo (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Platform 7), with Anna Chancellor (The Split, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and James Purefoy (The Veil, Malpractice) at the top of the family tree as Muv and Farve.

June 26, 2025: The Good Ship Murder S2 | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 8 x 45′ | Weekly

Busy revising for her upcoming Staff Captain interview, Kate (Catherine Tyldesley, Viewpoint) is pleased to be asked by Jack (Shayne Ward, Coronation Street) to the opera in Rome–the stage set for them to make their romance official. Until Jack finds himself torn between Kate and an unexpected guest, his 18-year-old daughter, Mia (Millie Kent, The Split).