BritBox Exclusive | The RHS Chelsea Flower Show Premiering on BritBox North America – May 22

BRITBOX BRINGS THE BEST IN LIVE EVENTS THIS MAY WITH RETURN OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST GARDEN EVENT, THE RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW

APRIL SHOWERS HAVE BROUGHT MAY FLOWERS AS THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERES MAY 22 ON BRITBOX IN NORTH AMERICA

The world’s greatest flower show returns this May with stunning garden designs and breathtaking floral displays. Considered to be the pinnacle of garden design and horticultural excellence, The RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been held for more than a century. The show attracts a global crowd every year, and is the destination to see cutting-edge garden designs and draw inspiration for home gardens. A can’t-miss event for gardening enthusiasts, BritBox is bringing the show to you just moments after the in-person event in London. The 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place May 22-27.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will also celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking the occasion with a variety of decorative floral and plant displays. A highlight of the show is a floral sculpture of the Queen’s silhouette designed by renowned florist Simon Lycett, featuring the monarch’s favorite plant, Lily of the Valley.

Schedule for RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Date Duration TX Time (UK) TX Time (ET) Sunday, May 22, 2022 60 18:00 – 19:00 13:00 – 14:00 Monday, May 23, 2022 45 15:45 – 16:30 10:45 – 11:30 Monday, May 23, 2022 60 20:00 – 21:00 15:00 – 16:00 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 45 15:45 – 16:30 10:45 – 11:30 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 60 20:00 – 21:00 15:00 – 16:00 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 45 15:45 – 16:30 10:45 – 11:30 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 30 19:00 – 19:30 14:00 – 14:30 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 60 20:00 – 21:00 15:00 – 16:00 Thursday, May 26, 2022 45 15:45 – 16:30 10:45 – 11:30 Thursday, May 26, 2022 60 20:00 – 21:00 15:00 – 16:00 Friday, May 27, 2022 45 15:45 – 16:30 10:45 – 11:30 Friday, May 27, 2022 30 19:30 – 20:00 14:00 – 14:30 Friday, May 27, 2022 60 20:00 – 21:00 15:00 – 16:00