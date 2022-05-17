Sportsnet Announces 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Coverage Details

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Riverdale (The CW / Netflix Canada) has been renewed for a 7th and Final season.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC / CTV) has been shelved indefinitely with no plans to return at this time. I take this to mean that it has been unofficially cancelled.

Canada’s Got Talent (Citytv) has been renewed for a Second season.

Family Law (Global) has been renewed for 2nd and 3rd seasons.

United States of Al (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Law & Order (NBC / Citytv) has been renewed for a 22nd Season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC / Citytv) has been renewed for a Third season.

FBI (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons (5th & 6th).

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons (4th & 5th).

FBI: International (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons (2nd & 3rd).

Queens (ABC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Promised Land (ABC / Hulu) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Equalizer (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons (3rd & 4th).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW / CTV Sci-Fi Channel) has been cancelled after 7 seasons.

Batwoman (The CW / Showcase) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Hudson & Rex (Citytv) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Blue Bloods (CBS / Global) has been renewed for a 13th season.

The Goldbergs (ABC / CTV2) has been renewed for a Tenth season.

Tom Swift (The CW) Premieres May 31, 2022.

SPECIALTY

Barry (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX / FX Canada) Season 4 Premieres July 12, 2022.

American Horror Stories (Hulu / Star on Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres July 21, 2022.

Reservation Dogs (Hulu / Star on Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres August 3, 2022.

Shining Vale (Starz / Starz Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Westworld (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 4 premieres June 26, 2022.

Motherland: For Salem (Freeform / ABC Spark) Third and Final Season Premieres June 21, 2022.

Good Trouble (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 4, Part 2 Premieres July 7, 2022.

Everything’s Trash (Freeform / ABC Spark) Series premieres July 13, 2022.

Grown-ish (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 5 Premieres July 20, 2022.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform / ABC Spark) has been renewed for a Second season.

From (Epix / Netflix Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Old Man (FX / Star on Disney+ Canada) Premieres June 16, 2022.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) Season 5 Premieres June 26, 2022.

P-Valley (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 premieres June 3, 2022.

House of the Dragon (HBO- Game of Thrones prequel) Premieres August 21, 2022.

City on a hill (Showtime / Crave) Season 3 Premieres July 31, 2022.

STREAMING

High School Musical: the Musical: The Series (Disney+) has been renewed for a Third season; Season 2 Premieres July 27, 2022.

Trying (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres July 22, 2022.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+) Premieres August 17, 2022.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Upload (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

Dollface (Hulu / Crave) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres August 12, 2022.

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres June 29, 2022.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres September 9, 2022.

Minx (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Saved by the Bell (Peacock / W Network) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Julia (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

Bust Down (Peacock / Showcase) Premieres May 31, 2022.

Killing It (Peacock / Showcase) Premieres May 31, 2022.

Pachinko (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Space Force (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Pretty Smart (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Girls5eva (Peacock / W Network) Season 2 Premieres June 16, 2022.

Big Mouth (Netflix) has been renewed for a Seventh season.

Human Resources (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Fairfax (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 premieres June 10, 2022.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres June 10, 2022.

Physical (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres June 3, 2022.

Evil (Paramount+) Season 3 Premieres June 12, 2022.

Resident Evil: The Series (Netflix) Premieres July 14, 2022.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+) Premieres June 8, 2022.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 22, 2022.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-Fi Channel) has been cancelled after 3 seasons. The Third and Final season will premiere Early 2023.

Stranger Things (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season. Season 4 will be split into 2 parts, Part 1 premieres May 27, 2022 and Part 2 premieres July 1, 2022.

Love, Victor (Hulu / Star on Disney+ Canada) Third and Final season premieres June 15, 2022.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-Fi Channel) Season 3 Premieres Summer 2022.

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres June 3, 2022.