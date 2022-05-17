Sportsnet Announces 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Coverage Details

As the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup continues, Sportsnet will be rinkside to deliver exclusive English-language national coverage of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With end-to-end multiplatform coverage, NHL postseason action on Sportsnet resumes Tuesday, May 17 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, CBC, OMNI and via live stream on SN NOW. (complete broadcast schedule below).
TV & Stream Broadcast Schedule
*broadcast schedule subject to change; most up-to-date broadcast details available online
**all broadcasts available to stream on SN NOW; SN NOW available free to all Sportsnet cable subscribers
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames
TV – Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporters: Scott Oake
Sportsnet 960 The FAN (Calgary) – Play-by-play: Derek Wills; Game Analyst: Peter Loubardias
|G1
|Wed., May 18
|Edmonton @ Calgary, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G2
|Fri., May 20
|Edmonton @ Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G3
|Sun., May 22
|Calgary @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. / 5 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G4
|Tues., May 24
|Calgary @ Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G5*
|Thurs., May 26
|Edmonton @ Calgary, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Sat., May 28
|Calgary @ Edmonton, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Mon., May 30
|Edmonton @ Calgary, TBD
|TBD
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
Play-by-play: Harnarayan Singh; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporter: Dan Murphy
|G1
|Tues., May 17
|St. Louis @ Colorado, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G2
|Thurs., May 19
|St. Louis @ Colorado, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G3
|Sat., May 21
|Colorado @ St. Louis, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G4
|Mon., May 23
|Colorado @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G5*
|Wed., May 25
|St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Fri., May 27
|Colorado @ St. Louis, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Sun., May 29
|St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD
|TBD
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
Play-by-play: John Bartlett; Game Analyst: Greg Millen; Reporter: Kyle Bukauskas
|G1
|Tues., May 17
|Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G2
|Thurs., May 19
|Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G3
|Sun., May 22
|Florida @ Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT
|SN
|G4
|Mon., May 23
|Florida @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SN & CBC
|G5*
|Wed., May 25
|Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Fri., May 27
|Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Sun., May 29
|Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD
|TBD
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|G1
|Wed., May 18
|NY Rangers @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE/SNO/SNP
|G2
|Fri., May 20
|NY Rangers @ Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|SNE/SNO/SNP
|G3
|Sun., May 22
|Carolina @ NY Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
|SN & SN360
|G4
|Tues., May 24
|Carolina @ NY Rangers, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE/SNO/SNP
|G5*
|Thurs., May 26
|NY Rangers @ Carolina, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Sat., May 28
|Carolina @ NY Rangers, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Mon., May 30
|NY Rangers @ Carolina, TBD
|TBD