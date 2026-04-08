Crime Beat Podcast Enters Eighth Season, Kicking Off April 21 With Three-Part Episode on Infamous Case

Curiouscast’s award-winning true crime podcast series, Crime Beat returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, April 21. Host and Global News Senior Crime Reporter, Nancy Hixt, is back taking listeners on a journey into some of Canada’s most high-profile criminal cases, exploring new angles and chilling details that go beyond what was reported in the news.

The new season will launch with a special three-part episode featuring the 1994 story of a rural Alberta murder that, despite exhaustive efforts, resulted in the killer eluding arrest. More than a year later, a Calgary senior disappeared. Listeners will hear about the shocking evidence police uncovered connecting the two cases and an unexpected twist that led to an international manhunt.

“I’m so proud to continue to share these stories, giving voice to victims and their families,” said Nancy Hixt. “This podcast gives you behind-the-scenes access with families and investigators, along with the opportunity to listen to evidence that has never been heard outside of the courtroom before.”

“We are excited for the next season of Crime Beat and for the future of what has become one of Canada’s top true crime podcasts,” said Chris ‘Dunner’ Duncombe, Director of Streaming and Podcasting at Corus. “The team behind this podcast, including star reporter, Nancy Hixt, has done such an exceptional job bringing quality crime journalism to Canadian podcasting. We are so proud of its growing audience across the globe, and the international accolades the show is receiving.”

Crime Beat was recently nominated for an iHeart Podcast Award – the only Canadian program making the shortlist. It has also earned a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) award, three Edward R. Murrow awards, and was named one of Amazon’s Best Podcasts.

Click here to listen to the trailer and learn more about the show. New episodes will drop weekly, and are available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon Music or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. Learn more at https://curiouscast.ca.

If you are an Amazon Music member, you can hear the first three episodes now, one month earlier, on Amazon Music.