CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for October 5 – 18, 2025

On the network front, Fall TV season premieres continue; the next two weeks see the premiere of 4 new series and return of 14 fan favourites. On the reality & game show front, The Great Canadian Baking Show returns with an all-new season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 7 new series and the return of Loot, Solar Opposites & The Diplomat. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new animated adventure series The Chosen Adventures; Apple TV+’s new thriller The Last Frontier; HBO’s new comedy The Chair Company and 4 new series from Netflix: comedy-drama Boots, Mexican drama No One Saw us Leave, Korean romantic comedy Romantics Anonymous & animated spy thriller Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Also, English Teacher, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Peacemaker, Sister Boniface Mysteries & The Rainmaker conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 6 new series premiere: Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN), Marcus in the Med: Mallorca (Flavour Network), Mind of a Monster (Investigation Discovery Canada), Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV+) and Is It Cake? Halloween & True Haunting (Netflix). Also, Court Cam, Customer Wars & Road Wars (A&E), Mormoto’s Sushi Master & Top Chef Canada (Flavour Network), Alex vs. America (Food Network Canada).

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Mr. Scorsese, 5-part docuseries that explores the life and career of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Victoria Beckham, a 3-part docuseries that gives an intimate look at the life and career of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 5

The Great Canadian Baking Show – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)



LOCALS WELCOME – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

A celebration of the lesser-known food places that make up the fabric of our rich communities. Exploring the spaces and menu items that you never knew existed, the series marries a love of people, place, and culture, with our love of discovering the hidden gems… right in our own backyard.



TONY SHALHOUB BREAKING BREAD – SERIES PREMIERE (CNN @ 9pm ET)

Actor Tony Shalhoub explores the universal cultural significance of bread as a symbol of connection, visiting places like France, Japan, Iceland, Brazil, and his hometown of Green Bay, WI, to taste various breads and learn how they bring people and cultures together.

WWE’s Greatest Moments – SEASON 2 FINALE (A&E @ 9:30pm ET)

WWE LFG – SEASON 2 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)



MIND OF A MONSTER – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Delve into the psyche of America’s notorious serial killers.

MONDAY OCTOBER 6

Murdoch Mysteries – SEASON 19 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

D.I. Ray – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Austin City Limits – SEASON 51 PREMIERE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY OCTOBER 7

Sister Boniface Mysteries – SEASON 4 FINALE (BritBox)



TRUE HAUNTING – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them.

Alex vs. America – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 8



IS IT CAKE? HALLOWEEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyper realistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Morimoto’s Sushi Master – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Court Cam – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Fugitive’s Caught on Tape – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY OCTOBER 9



BOOTS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits.



VICTORIA BECKHAM – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Traces Victoria Beckham’s story from her formative years and rise to unprecedented success with the Spice Girls, through her high-profile relationship with David Beckham, to her work to establish herself in the cutthroat world of haute couture.

9-1-1 – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (Global and ABC @ 8pm ET)



9-1-1: NASHVILLE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Heroic first responders and their family sagas of power and glamour in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.

Peacemaker – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Grey’s Anatomy – SEASON 22 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 10



KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most unique and celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain, or lose that precious Star.



THE LAST FRONTIER – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

When a prison transport plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness—freeing dozens of violent inmates—the region’s lone marshal must protect the town he’s vowed to keep safe.

Penn & Teller – Season 11 Fall Premiere (The CW @ 8pm ET)

Masters of Illusion – Season 11 Fall Premiere (The CW @ 9pm ET)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood – SEASON 1 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)



MARCUS IN THE MED: MALLORCA – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Marcus Wareing explores the culinary delights of Mallorca, a food lovers paradise with incredible produce, markets, restaurants, and bars.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 12

Matlock – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Elsbeth – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)



THE CHAIR COMPANY – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)

After an embarrassing incident at work, William Ronald Trosper finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

MONDAY OCTOBER 13

Solar Opposites – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *Final Season*

The Neighborhood – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)



DMV – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 830pm ET)

“DMV” is a comedy set in the place everyone dreads going most — the Department of Motor Vehicles — where employees are making minimum wage dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door.

FBI – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

To Catch a Smuggler – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Watson – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY OCTOBER 14



SPLINTER CELL – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumour and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

NCIS – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

NCIS: Origins – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Road Wars – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

NCIS: Sydney – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

Customer Wars – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

Top Chef Canada – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 15

Loot – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



NO ONE SAW US LEAVE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico* *5-Part Limited Series*

Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 16

The Diplomat – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)



ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *South Korea*

A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others — but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Ghosts – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Global @ 7:30pm ET and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

English Teacher – SEASON 2 FINALE (FX Canada @ 9:30pm ET)

FRIDAY OCTOBER 17



MR. SCORSESE – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *5-Part Docuseries*

Examining how Scorsese’s colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality.



THE CHOSEN ADVENTURES – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Curious Abby and her bestie, Joshua, explore Galilee with their animal pals, Sheep and Pigeon, when they encounter a fun and kindly teacher.

Fire Country – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)



SHERIFF COUNTRY – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

In a spinoff of Fire Country, straight-shooting Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small town Edgewater.



BOSTON BLUE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and CBS @ 10pm ET)

In a spinoff of Blue Bloods, Danny Reagan takes a position with Boston PD and is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Crime Beat – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Global @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY OCTOBER 18

The Rainmaker – SEASON 1 FINALE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)