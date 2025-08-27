Disney+, Crave and TSN Bundles Now Available in Canada

The ultimate streaming experience has arrived in Canada! Bell Media and Disney Entertainment announced today the launch of various value-packed bundles that feature Disney+, Crave, and/or TSN. Subscribers now have access to a universe of premium entertainment – from the latest HBO and Max Originals and exclusive Crave Originals to the magic of Disney, the adventures of Pixar, the thrills of Marvel and Star Wars, and the non-stop sports coverage of TSN.

The new bundles offer subscribers unbeatable savings, with packages starting at $15.75 for the Basic Bundle – a savings of 24% and includes Crave Basic and Disney+ Standard with Ads. Additional information, including bundle details and prices are available on disneypluscravebundle.ca.

These new bundle offers give subscribers access to the most sought-after content from Disney+, Crave, and TSN at incredible value, including HBO Originals such as THE LAST OF US, THE WHITE LOTUS; HBO MAX Originals HACKS and THE PITT; as well as Crave Originals including SHORESY, CANADA’S DRAG RACE; and LATE BLOOMER. Disney+ favourites include MOANA 2, Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, PARADISE, and Marvel Studios’ CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.

Subscribers can also anticipate a slate of exciting upcoming content, including HBO’s A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS and Season 3 of EUPHORIA, the all-new original series PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, a new season of the award-winning Disney+ series ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, plus the streaming debut of the global phenomenon LILO & STITCH.

With bundles that include TSN, subscribers have access to an unmatched roster of live sports programming and some of the biggest championship events, including NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup™, F1®, regional broadcast rights for the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets, PWHL, IIHF Women’s Worlds, Men’s Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, Season of Champions Curling, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

Bundle subscribers can enjoy programming on a variety of platforms and media players, depending on the bundle, including Crave.ca, Disneyplus.ca, TSN.ca, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select LG Smart TVs, and select Samsung Smart TVs.