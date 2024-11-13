TLN Media Group Presents the Exclusive Canadian Broadcast of the 25th Annual LATIN GRAMMY Awards

The countdown is on to the biggest night in Latin music this Thursday, November 14th with TLN Media Group’s exclusive Canadian broadcast of the 25th Annual LATIN GRAMMY Awards® on Univision Canada and TLN TV – NOW ON A NATIONAL FREE TV PREVIEW until the end of the year.

Canada’s 1.65M Spanish speakers* and Latin music lovers from coast to coast will enjoy a star-studded roster of performers including top Latin music icons Anitta, Eladio Carrión, Becky G, Danny Ocean, Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera, and Pitbull. Current Latin GRAMMY nominees Pepe Aguilar, Chiquis, Mon Laferte, Nathy Peluso, and Rauw Alejandro will also grace the stage, alongside legendary Latin music figures and previous nominees Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Estefan, Juanes, and Julieta Venegas. In an exclusive addition, salsa music icon Marc Anthony will executive produce a special salsa segment during the 2024 Latin GRAMMYs, highlighting the genre’s enduring influence and cultural impact.

Previously announced performers include Ángela Aguilar, David Bisbal, Jon Bon Jovi, DJ Khaled, Emilia, Alejandro Fernández, Luis Figueroa, Luis Fonsi, Grupo Niche, Juan Luis Guerra, Joe Jonas, Carín León, Tito Nieves, Quevedo, Reik, Myke Towers, Trueno, and the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Carlos Vives.

Stay connected on digital with TLN Media Group host and music expert Camila Gonzalez LIVE from Miami leading up to and during the broadcast on Univision Canada and TLN TV social platforms for all the latest from the red carpet.

“Noche de Estrellas” Pre-Show – LIVE 7P/et, on Univision Canada

Latin Grammy Awards Show – LIVE 8P/et, on Univision Canada and TLN TV