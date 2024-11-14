2024 CBC Poetry Prize Finalists Announced

CBC Books, CBC’s online home for literary content, together with its partners the Canada Council for the Arts and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, have announced the finalists for the 2024 CBC Poetry Prize.

The finalists are:

The entries were selected from more than 2,700 submissions received from across Canada. The public can read the shortlisted poems on cbcbooks.ca. The winner of this year’s prize will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The 2024 CBC Poetry Prize jurors are Shani Mootoo, Garry Gottfriedson and Emily Austin.

Shani Mootoo is a writer and visual artist born in Ireland and raised in Trinidad who currently lives in Ontario. Her debut novel was 1997’s Cereus Blooms at Night. Her novel Polar Vortex was shortlisted for the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Her other books include Cane | Fire, Moving Forward Sideways like a Crab and Valmiki’s Daughter. In 2022, she won the Writers’ Trust Engel Findley Award for fiction writers in the middle of their career.

Garry Gottfriedson is from Kamloops, B.C. He is strongly rooted in his Secwépemc (Shuswap) cultural teachings. In the late 1980s, Gottfriedson studied under Allen Ginsberg, Marianne Faithfull and others at the Naropa Institute in Boulder, Colorado. He is the author of 13 books, including Skin Like Mine and Clinging to Bone. Gottfriedson received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) in 2023. His most recent poetry collection is The Flesh of Ice.

Emily Austin is an Ottawa-based writer. She studied English literature and library science at Western University. Her debut novel, Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead, was long-listed for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour and shortlisted for the Amazon First Novel Award and the Ottawa Book Award. Austin’s second novel is Interesting Facts About Space. She is also the author of the poetry collection Gay Girl Prayers.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a cash prize of $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, a two-week writing residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and will be published on the CBC Books website. The four other finalists will each receive $1000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and will be published on CBC Books.

Visit cbcbooks.ca for the complete CBC Poetry Prize longlist or for more information on the CBC Literary Prizes.