Crave Highlights for September 2025

NETWORK

American Ninja Warrior (NBC / CTV) has been renewed for an 18th Season.

SPECIALTY

English Teacher (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 25, 2025.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Gangs of London (AMC+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Institute (MGM+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz / Starz Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres November 7, 2025.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) Season 3 Premieres September 7, 2025.

STREAMING

Motorheads (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

House of David (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 5, 2025.

The Gold (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres September 12, 2025 on CBC Gem.

Deli Boys (Hulu) has been renewed for a Second season.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres November 20, 2025.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 12, 2025.

Dept. Q (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres October 23, 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres October 26, 2025.

Landman (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres November 16, 2025.

Empathie (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Goosebumps (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Fubar (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) Season 3 Premieres September 21, 2025.

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 29, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres December 10, 2025.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 5 Premieres September 9, 2025.

Loot (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres October 15, 2025.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres October 16, 2025.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 5 Premieres September 24, 2025.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 17, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) Season 2, Part 2 Premieres September 3, 2025.