Crave Highlights for September 2025

SEPTEMBER 7 – HBO Original TASK *Series Premiere*
- From creator Brad Ingelsby (MARE OF EASTTOWN), the seven-episode HBO Original drama series TASK debuts Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey). Additional cast includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Pheobe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.
SEPTEMBER 9 – JEOPARDY!
- The iconic quiz show, JEOPARDY!, is coming to Crave. New episodes are set to stream exclusively on Crave the day after they air in syndication, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 9. Also on Sept. 9, Crave becomes home to a collection of 100 classic JEOPARDY! episodes. JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is about to begin its 42nd season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 45 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Michael Davies.
SEPTEMBER 9 – WHEEL OF FORTUNE
- Additionally, the beloved game show WHEEL OF FORTUNE is coming to Crave. New episodes are set to stream exclusively on Crave the day after they air in syndication, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 9. Also on Sept. 9, Crave becomes home to a collection of 100 library WHEEL OF FORTUNE episodes. Entering its 43rd season in syndication, WHEEL OF FORTUNE continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic game show alongside celebrated co-host Vanna White. WHEEL OF FORTUNE is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone.
SEPTEMBER 9 – HBO Original SEEN & HEARD: THE HISTORY OF BLACK TELEVISION
- SEEN & HEARD: THE HISTORY OF BLACK TELEVISION takes audiences on a two-part journey through the history of Black representation on television, showcasing how Black artists and creators both shaped and revolutionized the medium while confronting the systemic challenges that have often undermined their contributions. From early, stereotypical portrayals, to today’s more authentic and complex narratives, the series highlights how Black television makers have not only survived but thrived, despite the industry’s early reluctance to fully recognize their power and creativity. Both episodes of the docuseries premiere Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.
SEPTEMBER 16 – LOVE ISLAND GAMES *Season 2 Premiere*
- Season 2 of LOVIS ISLAND GAMES premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16. Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Sterling, the series brings together fan-favourite Islanders from various LOVE ISLAND series across the globe, including USA, UK, and Australia. In this cheeky iteration of the popular reality series, couples will compete in challenges while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns to help control the game like never before. Episode 2 will stream the following Wednesday, September 17, with subsequent episodes streaming every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday on Crave.
SEPTEMBER 19 – BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 *Complete Series*
- In celebration of the iconic series’ 35th anniversary, all seasons and episodes of BEVERLY HILLS, 90210, including all six episodes of the 90210: REUNION, land on Crave beginning Friday, September 19. One of the definitive shows of the ‘90s, the series follows the lives of a group of friends living in Beverly Hills, California, as they transition from high school to college and into the adult world.
SEPTEMBER 23 – HBO Original THE DEVIL IS BUSY *Documentary Premiere*
- Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 23, the HBO Original documentary short, THE DEVIL IS BUSY, takes viewers behind the scenes of a women’s healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia as the employees, including Tracii, the head of security, carry out their daily work of securing the safety of their patients while providing medical services where clinics face daily threats of danger.