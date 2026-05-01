Crave Highlights for May 2026



MAY 1 – “WUTHERING HEIGHTS” *Movie Premiere*

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes “Wuthering Heights,” starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.



MAY 4 – ETALK LIVE AFTER THE CARPET *Met Gala Special*

Join ETALK’s Tyrone Edwards, Lainey Lui, and Traci Melchor LIVE following the Met Gala red carpet, Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Crave and YouTube, to break down the most spectacular night in fashion. From the stars who understood the assignment – “fashion is art” – to those who missed the mark, ETALK has every look covered.



MAY 7 – Crave Original BON COP, BAD COP *Series Premiere*

In BON COP, BAD COP, David (Patrick Huard) and Martin (Henry Czerny) team up for an investigation that takes them across Canada after the band chief of an Indigenous community in Gaspésie (Nathaniel Arcand) mysteriously disappears. They are joined by a new cadre of cops who are just as unorthodox as they are: Gabrielle (Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse), David’s daughter, who has her father’s stubborn streak; Joe (Joshua Wayne George Odjick), an intrepid Micmac police officer from Gesgapegiag; and Kim (Christine Beaulieu), a Sureté du Québec lieutenant who is generally skeptical of David’s methods. Episodes 1 and 2 drop on Thursday, May 7, with subsequent episodes streaming on Thursdays.



MAY 12 – HBO Original U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: FOUR YEARS WITH THE MEN’S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM *Series Premiere*

HBO sports docuseries, S. AGAINST THE WORLD: FOUR YEARS WITH THE MEN’S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAMU, follows the U.S. Men’s National Team on its journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America this June. The five-part series provides an unprecedented look into the last four years as the team prepares to compete on home soil in one of the largest sporting events of all-time. Beginning with never-before-seen footage of the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, cameras capture the players through training camps and international matches, as well as intimate off-the-field moments at home and abroad. The series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



MAY 14 – HBO Original ON THE ROAM *Season 2 Premiere*

ON THE ROAM is a six-part cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 14 and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.



MAY 15 – 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE *Movie Premiere*

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later — but turning that world on its head — Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery that could change the world as they know it — and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the only threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.