April 30 – May 6: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MAY 1 – “WUTHERING HEIGHTS” *Movie Premiere*

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes “Wuthering Heights”, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

MAY 4 – ETALK LIVE AFTER THE CARPET *Met Gala Special*

Join ETALK’s Tyrone Edwards, Lainey Lui, and Traci Melchor LIVE following the Met Gala red carpet, Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Crave and YouTube, to break down the most spectacular night in fashion. From the stars who understood the assignment – “fashion is art” – to those who missed the mark, ETALK has every look covered.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of April 30 – May 6.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

May 1 – HBO Original PRIVLEGES S1 E6 (Season Finale)

May 5 – HBO Docuseries THE DARK WIZARD S1 E4 (Season Finale)

Movies

April 30 – THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER

April 30 – INDOMPTABLES

May 1 – EILEEN

May 1 – MEASURES FOR A FUNERAL *Canadian Title*

May 1 – WUTHERING HEIGHTS

May 1 – WUTHERING HEIGHTS WITH ASL

May 1 – O’DESSA

May 1 – RILEY *Canadian Title*

May 1 – PETS ON A TRAIN

May 1 – SING

STARZ

April 30 – A BEAUTIFUL MIND

May 1 – SING

Additional Highlights

April 30 – French Crave Original LES CRUES S1 E9-10 (Season Finale)

April 30 – THE GOAL AHEAD S1 E9-10 (Series Premiere)

April 30 – THE MINIATURE WIFE S1 E9-10 (Finale)

May 1 – Crave Original THE TRADES S3 E8 (Season Finale)

May 5 – CAUGHT ON DASHCAM S4 E1 (Season Premiere)

May 6 – DESTRUCTION DECODED S1 E1 (Season Premiere)

May 6 – Crave Original THE LAST CAPTAINS S2 E1 (Season Premiere)

May 6 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA S2 E7-8 (Season Finale)

May 6 – MOOMIN VALLEY S1 (Season Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

May 2 – ETALK ALL ACCESS: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 *following CTV

May 5 – THE ROOKIE S8 E18 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 6 – WILL TRENT S4 E18 (Season Finale) *following CTV