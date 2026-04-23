April 23– 29: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

APRIL 23 – CASH CAB *Season 10 Premiere*

CASH CAB is back for its 10th season with 26 all-new episodes where unsuspecting passengers become instant contestants on the hit game show on wheels. Hosted by Adam Growe, riders answer trivia to win cash—while wrong answers earn strikes, and three strikes ends the game at the curb. Fan-favourite twists like the Red Light Challenge return, alongside the double or nothing finale Cash Cab Karaoke, where contestants must sing for their money or lose it all! Two new episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Much and stream next day on Crave.

APRIL 24 – Crave Original Series LATE BLOOMER *Season 3 Premiere*

Season 3 of the hit Crave Original dramedy LATE BLOOMER debuts its two-episode premiere on Friday, April 24. Executive produced, created by, and starring Jasmeet Raina, the eight-episode third season follows Jasmeet Dutta (Raina) who after closing a chapter on his last relationship, turns the page with new heights in his career, including starring in his first film, entering the livestream world, and growing a dedicated fandom. But as he battles the pressures of his career, he struggles to maintain his relationships with his friends and family. LATE BLOOMER follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Fridays.

APRIL 24 – HALF MAN *Limited Series Premiere*

Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd) are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other’s lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall’s wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day. Capturing 30 years in the lives of these broken men, HALF MAN is a six-part limited series from Emmy-winning creator Richard Gadd (BABY REINDEER) exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of April 23 – 29.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

April 24 – HBO Original Limited Series HALF MAN S1 E1 (Season Premiere)

Movies

April 23 – MONSIEUR LAZHAR *Canadian Title*

April 24 – GONE GIRL

April 24 – GOOD TIME

April 24 – BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

April 24 – THE PENGUIN LESSONS

April 24 – NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU DON’T

April 24 – SLEEPING DOGS

April 28 – DIRTY HARRY

STARZ

April 23 – MONSIEUR LAZHAR *Canadian Title*

April 23 – BEFORE MY HEART FALLS *Canadian Title*

April 24 – GOOD TIME

April 24 – JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

April 24 – MY SPY

April 24 – COUPLES RETREAT

Additional Highlights

April 24 – Crave Original LATE BLOOMER S3 E1-2 (Season Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

April 23 – Crave Original CASH CAB S10 E1 (Season Premiere) *following MUCH

April 27 – WWE: LEGENDS AND FUTURE GREATS (LFG) S3 E1 (Season Premiere) *following MUCH

April 27 – WWE: GREATEST MOMENTS S3 E1 (Season Premiere) *following MUCH