Warm Up This Winter To Food Network Canada’s Cozy Culinary Lineup

As the frosty winter season rolls in, Food Network Canada delivers comfort food classics, scorching hot competition series, and heartwarming restaurant overhauls for viewers. The schedule is bolstered by brand new Corus Studios Original series Project Bakeover (10×60), which follows prominent pastry chef Steve Hodge ( Great Chocolate Showdown) and welcomes HGTV Canada designer Tiffany Pratt, as they bring their expertise together to revive struggling bakery businesses across North America. In addition, fan-favourite host John Catucci returns with mouth-watering new episodes of Corus Studios’ Big Food Bucket List (12×30) crossing all new creations off his bucket list. Plus, programming hits Kids Baking Championship, Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped return, and new series Kitchen Crash and stunt Chopped $50,000 Champs Challenge join the slate.

The winter schedule begins on a sweet note with a new season of Kids Baking Championship hosted by Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, featuring eight talented kid bakers, starting January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. On January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Chopped returns with new episodes, followed by new stunt series Chopped $50,000 Champs Challenge where four repeat champions compete for a grand prize. On January 8, Beat Bobby Flay returns with back-to-back new episodes of fiery culinary showdowns at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The new competition series Kitchen Crash with host Jeff Mauro collides into the schedule on January 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as chefs head to a local neighbourhood block to raid homeowners’ fridges and pantries for a cooking battle in the streets. Travelling coast to coast, Big Food Bucket List (Lone Eagle Entertainment Ltd.) host John Catucci continues to check buzz-worthy food off his list from poutine piled high with P.E.I. lobster to stacks of tiramisu pancakes beginning January 9 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Diners, Drive-ins and Dives at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A new special Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, executive produced by Guy Fieri, chronicles the experience of four top restaurateurs during the COVID-19 pandemic, premieres January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The slate is rounded out with new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible, where Robert Irvine rescues struggling restaurants, beginning January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

On February 4, Corus Studios Original Project Bakeover (Entertainment One) debuts, taking over the 9 p.m. ET/PT slot. The series is led by renowned pastry chef, master chocolatier and entrepreneur Steve Hodge of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown and owner of Temper Chocolate & Pastry in Vancouver, B.C., as he reinvigorates North American bakeries on the brink of losing it all. As Steve works with the desperate bakery owners, beloved design guru and HGTV Canada personality, Tiffany Pratt reimagines their outdated bakeries as beautiful and functional spaces. Steve and Tiffany work as a team to get these businesses in Toronto, Ont., Kelowna, B.C., Danville, Ky. and more revamped and back on the road to success. The first episode “The Key Ingredient is Trust”, introduces an overworked bakery owner at Mrs. Joy’s Fabulous Treats in Lynchburg, Va., as Steve helps her discover the secret to turning her business around. Beginning February 4 (5×60) episodes will air, followed by the remaining (5×60) episodes in spring 2021.