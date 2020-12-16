Blue Ant Media Brings the Afterlife to Life with Launch of HauntTV, Now Streaming for Free on The Roku Channel in Canada

Blue Ant Media announced today that it has launched a new live streaming service, HauntTV, with superfans of eerie ghost stories in mind. Joining The Roku Channel as a live TV channel, HauntTV is available to Canadians free of charge, on Roku® streaming devices, and grants audiences access to Blue Ant Media’s extensive library of original and acquired ghostly programming. The launch of HauntTV represents Blue Ant Media’s debut in the FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channels space in Canada. Streamers can find HauntTV on The Roku Channel in the “Live TV” section on their Roku streaming player or Roku TV™.

“By launching HauntTV as a free live streaming offering on The Roku Channel in Canada, we are unlocking hundreds of hours of binge-worthy ghost stories from our catalogue and bringing them to a new audience,” says Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media. “The launch of HauntTV is our first foray into the FAST channels space in Canada and an important milestone for Blue Ant Media as we continue to deliver our content to emerging distribution platforms.”

HauntTV customers can enjoy access to hundreds of hours of seriously scary ghost series, including Ghost Chasers, exploring some of Europe’s most haunted locations, in search of proof ghosts really exist; Ghostly Encounters, following the first-hand real-life accounts of those who have experienced chilling spectral run-ins; and World’s Scariest Hauntings, exploring some of the most terrifying ghost and horror stories from around the globe.

HauntTV’s ghoulish launch titles:

Ghost Chasers (10×60’; HD; Season 1)

Presenter Kay Nambier doesn’t believe in ghosts, but he’s always wondered what lies behind the stories. So he’s travelling to some of Europe’s most haunted locations alongside a team of acclaimed ghost hunters to gather hard evidence that will prove once and for all if they really exist.

Ghostly Encounters (83×30’; HD; Season 1, Season 2, Season 3 and Season 4)

Experiences with spirits aren’t just the domain of psychics and tarot card readers, many people believe they have been in the presence of a ghost. Ghostly Encounters looks into these cases and those who have experienced chilling spectral encounters. Using re-enactment, interviews and photography, Ghostly Encounters goes in-depth into these exhilarating run-ins.

World’s Scariest Hauntings (10×60’; HD; Season 1)

World’s Scariest Hauntings delves into another realm to reveal ghosts and horror stories from 10 terrifying locations around the globe. From exploring The Merchant’s House in New York City, to Montreal’s Griffintown district and the Edinburgh Vaults in Scotland.

Haunted Case Files (13×60’; HD; Season 1)

North America’s leading ghost hunters and mediums relive their most terrifying encounters with spirits, demons and other unknown entities. Featuring gripping interviews, powerful recreations and, in many cases, actual recordings – both audio and visual – of the chilling events.

Paranormal Survivor (20×60’; HD; Season 2 and Season 3)

Ordinary people relive horrifying real-life ghostly encounters. Their bone-chilling stories are told first-hand and unfold slowly using terrifying reenactments.

Strange Evidence (32×60’; HD; Season 1)

Across the globe there are 300 million surveillance cameras watching us – on the streets, at work and in our homes. At times, they capture images that do not follow the normal laws of physics and defy explanation. Strange Evidence follows a team of experts as they analyze this footage and uncover the scientific reasoning behind some of the most bizarre occurrences ever recorded.

Boogeymen (13×60’; HD; Season 2)

Boogeymen takes an in-depth look at the history of local monsters and travels to the small, picturesque towns where they appear to listen to both believer and skeptics as they investigate the most recent sightings.

National Parks: Secrets & Legends (12×30’; HD; Season 2)

National Parks: Secrets & Legends takes you beyond the ordinary into the virtually unexplored areas of North America’s national parks. From occult murders to a ghost in Yosemite, there’s a surprise behind every remote corner.

Follow HauntTV on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

HauntTV is a Blue Ant Media streaming channel now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Programmed with chills in mind, HauntTV is where the afterlife comes to life with a ghoulish lineup of series such as Ghostly Chasers, Ghostly Encounters and World’s Scariest Hauntings. Love jump scares and ghosts that go bump in the night? Good. You’re gonna love this channel. https://www.haunttv.ca/.