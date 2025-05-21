From Six Feet Under to CTV Sci-Fi Channel: Original Series REVIVAL Premieres June 12

Canadian actress Melanie Scrofano (WYNONNA EARP) is back on CTV Sci-Fi Channel with the all-new original series REVIVAL, Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi, CTV.ca, and the CTV app beginning June 12, and streams next day on Crave. Based on the best-selling Image Comics series of the same name, the hour-long, 10-episode series follows Dana Cypress (Scrofano), a crass, down on her luck Police Officer and single mother who finds herself thrust into a eerie, yet lively, murder mystery.
Set in the rural town of Wausau, Wisconsin, fear and tension run high amongst the locals when the recently deceased suddenly return to town. Branded as the Revived, the not-so-dead appear the same as they did before death, behaving as if they were not previously buried in the ground. As the phenomenon fuels unrest in town, Officer Cypress finds herself working on a messy case where everyone, living or Revived, is a suspect for murder even when the victim is no longer dead.
Starring in REVIVAL alongside Scrofano are Romy Weltman (GINNY & GEORGIA) as Martha “Em” Cypress; David James Elliott (HEELS) as Sheriff Wayne Cypress; and Andy McQueen (OUTER BANKS) as Ibrahim Ramin. Recurring guest stars include Steven Ogg (THE WALKING DEAD), Phil Brooks a.k.a CM Punk (WWE RAW), Gia Sandhu (STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS), Katherine King So (TRANSPLANT), Maia Jae (Seven Vails), Nathan Dales (LETTERKENNY), Mark Little (MR. D), Glen Gould (TULSA KING), Lara Jean Chorostecki (HANNIBAL), and Conrad Coates (FARGO).