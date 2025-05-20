Bugs That Rule the World Explores the Secret Lives of Earth’s Tiny but Mighty Unsung Heroes, Premiering June 14 on Love Nature in Canada

Love Nature‘s new four-part series Bugs That Rule the World explores the unseen and rapidly changing lives of insects, and how these tiny creatures, which make up over 90 per cent of all living species, play a critical role in sustaining life on Earth. From pollinators like moths, bees and butterflies that bring colour to our fields and food to our plates, to nature’s clean-up crews that work the land and purify the soil, insects have quietly run the planet since before the age of dinosaurs. But now, new investigations reveal that even in Earth’s most remote corners, insect populations are in sharp decline. As warnings of a worldwide “apocalypse” grow louder, the series uncovers the essential roles bugs play in our ecology and the bleak picture of a future without them. Bugs That Rule the World premieres Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Love Nature in Canada. Love Nature is also available on Prime Video Channels and AppleTV, with Bugs That Rule the World available to stream from June 15.

In episode one, viewers are introduced to Edmonton-based macro photographer Dara Ojo, whose stunning imagery magnifies the vibrant, charismatic features of bugs and reveals their beauty and complexity, transforming audiences’ perception of “creepy crawlers” from frightening to fascinating.

Throughout the four part series, Bugs That Rule the World showcases the vivid colors, intricate body structures, and unexpectedly captivating behaviors of these tiny creatures — from elaborate mating rituals to dramatic physical transformations. The series also spotlights the growing threat climate change and habitat loss pose to insect populations and underscores the vital, but often overlooked, benefits bugs provide to humanity. As the series makes clear, understanding and protecting these tiny creatures is not just a matter of science, but of survival, as their fate is intertwined with our own.

Bugs That Rule the World is a co-production of Coneflower Studios, Blue Ant Media and ARTE France, in association with PBS. The series is written by Doug Shultz and produced by Ann Prum, Doug Shultz, and Nosarieme Garrick. Narrated by Nkeki Obi-Melekwe. Diana El-Osta is the executive in charge for PBS. Alison Barrat, SVP, Head of Content oversees commissioning for Love Nature.

Fun Facts: