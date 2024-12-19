Hollywood Suite Welcomes 2025 With Mobs, Ghosts and Killer Jeans

Hollywood Suite rings in 2025 with a killer collection of films and TV premiering exclusively on the service this January. With season two of Irish mob drama Kin, the ghost hunter comedy Don’t F**k With Ghosts, killer jeans (literally) slasher film Slaxx, and an apocalyptic premiere of a new episode of the Hollywood Suite original documentary series Cinema A to Z, the new year will kick off with some scary good times. These titles and hundreds more will be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand beginning January 1, 2025, with the first episode of season two of Kin available on January 4, 2025.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a creepy collection of Canadian films to our platform and start the new year championing homegrown talent,” said Suzanne Marshall, Hollywood Suite Programming Manager. “We are also thrilled to be back with a new episode of Cinema A to Z, with our favourite experts delving into world-ending films that are sure to delight cinephiles and genre fans alike.”

The award-winning Irish crime drama Kin (2021), returns with the exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere of the second season on January 4 at 9pm ET. Starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil), the new season sees the Kinsella family thriving in the wake of a death when a new threat rears its head from within – in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Viewers can catch up on season one on Hollywood Suite On Demand now.

Hollywood Suite’s Cinema A to Z is back with a new episode premiering on January 1 at 9pm ET. Cinema A to Z: The Apocalypse brings together Hollywood Suite’s favourite movie experts to talk the end of the world with movies ranging from the first nuclear apocalypse on film with Five (1951), to the eerie aliens of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and the totally wild and unexpected apocalypses from Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery in Knowing (2009) and Zardoz (1974).

Premiering January 3 at 9pm ET, is Canadian horror comedy Don’t F**k With Ghosts (2024) from writers, producers and stars Adam Rodness (Hemlock Grove, Shazam!) and Stu Stone (Donnie Darko, Faking A Murderer) and executive produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions. Shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the film follows a filmmaking duo who are convinced they need to capitalize on the next paranormal phenomenon by attempting to prove that ghosts are real. The film will premiere alongside a night of programming curated by Adam and Stu, which will include their other titles Vandits (2022) and Faking A Murderer (2020).

Deadly, demonic denim is in style for 2025 with Montreal-born director Elza Kephart‘s Slaxx (2020), premiering January 14 at 9pm ET. When a possessed pair of jeans begins to kill the staff of a trendy clothing store, it is up to an idealistic young sales clerk to stop its bloody rampage. Filmed in the remote North Shore region of Québec, the film stars Montreal native Romane Denis (The G).

With 21 film premieres, exciting exclusives and returning fan favourites, Hollywood Suite is starting the year off with a bang! Special programming includes a showcase celebrating the work of animator and special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen with Earth Vs. The Flying Saucers (1956) and Jason and The Argonauts (1963).