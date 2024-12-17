Bell Media’s Discovery Channel Rebrands as USA Network in Canada on January 1 with a Blockbuster Mix of Programming

On January 1, Bell Media’s Discovery channel rebrands as USA Network in Canada, continuing as the home for many of its existing great series, and hosting a dynamic lineup of gripping dramas, thrilling reality competition series, fan-favourite Canadian originals, bold docuseries, blockbuster movies, and sports. Bell Media recently secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings the USA Network and Oxygen True Crime brands to Canada.

Additionally, USA Network is available to Canadians via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country.

Tentpole programming set to be offered on USA Network includes:

HIGHWAY THRU HELL *Canadian Original – Season 13 Premiere*

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14

Now in its 13th season, HIGHWAY THRU HELL showcases the jaw-dropping, real-life stories of the recovery operators and highway crews who fight to keep the highways open in one of the most treacherous routes in North America: the British Columbia mountains. The heavy rescue teams featured in the series charge straight into the storm, and over the years they’ve performed near-impossible vehicle rescues day and night on steep cliffs, mountain tops, and washed out and collapsing sections of highways to the awe of audiences everywhere.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS *Canadian Original – Series Premiere* Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14

When winter slams into the highways of the American Rockies, heavy recovery specialists from four companies race into action, working to clear wrecks and open roads. Whether it’s a raging fire or toxic spill, crews roll up ready to battle the wreckage. They’ve got the equipment and the skills. But with more than a million people depending on the route that crosses these three states every day, the one thing they don’t have, is time.

SUITS Airing Mondays-Fridays, beginning Jan. 1 *check local listings for timing

SUITS began when legendary hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant, but unmotivated college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. Over several seasons, this dynamic duo along with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), became a family intertwined in one another’s triumphs and tribulations.

THE ANONYMOUS *Season 1* Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 6

THE ANONYMOUS is a reality competition played in two worlds: the real world and anonymous mode. The players live together, complete challenges, and form alliances face-to-face. But at key moments during the game, they have the power to communicate with each other anonymously. Hidden behind the mask of a unique handle, players can use their anonymity to do whatever it takes to keep their place in the game safe.

RACE TO SURVIVE ALASKA *Season 1* Mondays at 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 6

In this high-stakes outdoor competition series set along the wild and dangerous Alaskan coastline, adventure racers and survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable terrain with nothing but what they can carry to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize. Contestants must utilize a combination of endurance racing, primitive survival skills and bushcraft as they navigate the mostly unchartered wilderness with sprawling mountain selections, ancient glaciers, threatening wildlife and suffocating rainforests.

THE TRAITORS Franchise Wednesday nights, beginning Jan. 1 *check local listings for timing

The Emmy award-winning series, THE TRAITORS is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund, but hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Versions of THE TRAITORS from the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada are all set to be available on USA Network in Canada.

AEW COLLISION Saturday nights from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT *check local listings for timing

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. Airing on Saturday nights, AEW COLLISION is a two-hour program that features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, compelling storylines, and incredible in-ring action that super-serves AEW’s passionate fanbase. Additionally, fans can continue to catch AEW DYNAMITE Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Comprised primarily of NASCAR’s younger, up-and-coming drivers, the NASCAR Xfinity Series features the sport’s future stars often competing side-by-side against NASCAR’s biggest names, many of whom earned their stripes and won championships in the Xfinity Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races in some of the nation’s largest markets, from Chicago to Las Vegas to Miami, and at the sport’s most iconic tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Movies

Blockbuster movies airing on USA Network include Top Gun: Maverick (Jan. 5), Olympus Has Fallen (Jan. 12), London Has Fallen (Jan. 19), Angel Has Fallen (Jan. 26)

Additional series coming to USA Network in Canada in the coming months include:

procedural dramedy starring Leighton Meester, GOOD COP/BAD COP ;

; drama series THE RAINMAKER , based on John Grisham’s novel;

, based on John Grisham’s novel; limited series LONG BRIGHT RIVER , an adaptation of Liz Moore’s novel and starring Amanda Seyfried;

, an adaptation of Liz Moore’s novel and starring Amanda Seyfried; CIA miniseries DEBRIEFING THE PRESIDENT ;

; and the upcoming Max Original drama series, THE PITT, produced by Warner Bros. Television.