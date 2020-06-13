CTV and TSN Deliver Comprehensive Live Coverage of PGA Tour Golf in 2020, Beginning this Weekend

The 2020 Edition of our FALL TV PREVIEW section has now launched!
Stargirl (DC Universe / The CW) has been renewed for a Second season.

Transplant (CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Great North (FOX) has been renewed for a Second season before it even premieres. The Series premieres Mid-season 2021.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (NEW! Animated series- CTV Sci-Fi Channel / Crave) Premieres August 6, 2020.

The Sinner (USA Network / Showcase) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Hightown (Starz) has been renewed for a Second season.

Pen15 (Hulu / CBC Gem) Season 2 premieres September 18, 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Dead To Me (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Ozark (Netflix) has been renewed for a 4th and Final season.

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 premieres September 4, 2020.

BlackAF (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) will be moving to Netflix. Seasons 1 & 2 will air some time this year, while a 3rd season is in development.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) Season 2 premieres July 31, 2020.

The Rain (Netflix) Third and Final season premieres August 6, 2020.

Lucifer (Netflix) Season 5 premieres August 21, 2020.

What’s On? July 12 – 18: Premiere of Cursed, P-Valley and United We Fall; Season Finale of Hightown and The Bold Type.

Jul
10
Fri
1:30 pm European Soccer on TV- July 10 – 16
Jul 10 @ 1:30 pm – Jul 16 @ 5:45 pm
EUROPEAN SOCCER ON TV- JULY 10 – 16 (All Times Eastern) Friday July 10, 2020 1:30pm: Real Sociedad – Granada (beIN Sports Canada / beIN Sports En Español) 4pm: Real Madrid – Deportivo Alaves (beIN[...]

