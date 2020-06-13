CTV and TSN Deliver Comprehensive Live Coverage of PGA Tour Golf in 2020, Beginning this Weekend

With the world’s best golfers returning to the fairway, TSN and CTV team up to deliver comprehensive live coverage of the PGA Tour. The schedule features TSN and CTV2 broadcasting 12 marquee events throughout the 2020 season, beginning this weekend with the final rounds of the CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE, airing Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 on TSN and CTV2, live from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

TSN and CTV2 deliver live coverage of marquee golf events for 12 consecutive weeks, highlighted by:

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

RBC HERITAGE

TRAVELER’S CHAMPIONSHIP

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

3M OPEN

THE MEMORIAL

WGC FED EX ST. JUDE CLASSIC

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTHERN TRUST

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

PGA TOUR EVENT TBD

As a part of this expanded coverage, RBC has partnered with TSN and CTV to sponsor the full season of PGA Tour coverage on both broadcast and digital platforms.

With the COVID-19 pandemic altering golf’s schedule this summer, the sport’s major championships have been postponed to later in the year: the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP is scheduled for Aug. 6-9; the U.S. OPEN for Sept. 18-21; and THE MASTERS for Nov. 12-15.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

French-language coverage is available on RDS.