Week of June 15-21: Programming Highlights for CTV and the CTV Specialty Channel Group

MUST-WATCH FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 15

CTV: An all-new episode of WORLD OF DANCE airs Tuesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. As the qualifying round concludes and callbacks begin, acts get one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision, and athleticism in order to move forward to the duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic “World of Dance” stage.

CTV Comedy Channel: GAME OF THRONES meets SOUTH PARK in the all-new Medieval stop-motion comedy CROSSING SWORDS, premiering Thursday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Voiced by an A-list cast, including Seth Green (FAMILY GUY) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (THE GOLDBERGS), the 10-episode, half-hour series sees noble peasant Patrick (Nicholas Hoult, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD) land his dream job as a squire only for it to turn into a knight–mare after discovering that his beloved kingdom is being run amuck by a group of dysfunctional royals, jesters, and crooks.



CTV Drama Channel: IN THE DARK continues with an all-new episode, Thursday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET, as Murphy (Perry Mattfeld, SHAMELESS) is forced to turn her attention from Max (Casey Deidrick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) when Guiding Hope’s monetary surplus puts them on the radar of the IRS.

CTV Life Channel: In WHERE TO I DO?, the hunt for the perfect wedding location continues as host Tommy Smythe searches Montréal for a wedding venue with a certain je ne sais quoi that can accommodate the couple’s clashing visions and extensive guest list, Tuesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET

CTV Sci-Fi Channel’s ACTION MOVIE MARATHON offers a loaded lineup of action-packed, must-see movies, Saturday, June 20, including NON-STOP (7 p.m. ET), AIR FORCE ONE (9:15 p.m. ET), and WHITE HOUSE DOWN (12 a.m. ET).

CTV Throwback and CTV Movies: Political action thriller THE INTERNATIONAL joins CTV Movies on Thursday, June 18. The story revolves around Interpol agent Louis (Clive Owen, CHILDREN OF MEN) and district attorney Eleanor (Naomi Watts, KING KONG), who learn their lives are at risk after they team up to track the money that a bank is using to fund terrorism.

CTV.ca: Leading up to Father’s Day, titles such as THAT’S MY BOY, DADDY DAY CAMP, LIKE FATHER LIKE SON, and GROWN UPS 2, among others, can be found in the Father’s Day Collection available to stream on CTV.ca with no subscription or sign-in required.

TOP PICKS FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 15

Monday, June 15

GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: RECOVERED – 8 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE DAILY SOCIAL DISTANCING SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH – New episodes Monday to Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

CONAN – New episodes weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Tuesday, June 16

BRIDEZILLAS – New episodes at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

Wednesday, June 17

CROSSWORD MYSTERIES: A PUZZLE TO DIE FOR – 3 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

ROCKY MARATHON – Beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel

12 STRONG – 9 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

ULTIMATE TAG – New episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. – New episode at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE – New episode at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Thursday, June 18

BLINDSPOT – New episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

COLOMBIANA – Now streaming on CTV Movies

PANIC ROOM – Now streaming on CTV Movies

THE PATRIOT – Now streaming on CTV Movies

THE PROFESSIONAL – Now streaming on CTV Movies

Friday, June 19

WATTS ON THE GRILL – New episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Life Channel

CARTER – New episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

Sunday, June 21

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE – 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

MAD ABOUT YOU (2019) MARATHON – Beginning at 4 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Marvel Movie Event: CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR – 7 p.m. ET/PT on CT