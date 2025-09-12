CTV Uncloaks the 22 Canadians Set to Take On the Roundtable as THE TRAITORS CANADA Returns October 21

Chaos comes to play another round as CTV Original competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA returns for its third season, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning Oct. 21, with extended cuts of each episode streaming next day on Crave. Award-winning actress Karine Vanasse once again presides as the cunning gamemaster, summoning 22 new Canadian players to take part in an electrifying and ruthless game of social deduction and deception, vying for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000.

Twenty-two contenders are invited to THE TRAITORS CANADA manor to participate in gruelling challenges, both mental and physical, for the common goal of growing the prize pot with the hopes of claiming it at the end of the game. While all arrive as Faithful, not everyone stays that way as a select few are chosen to play the game as Traitors. While the Faithful spend their days hunting the treacherous players hiding in their midst, the Traitors spend their nights murdering their faithful foes under the cloak of darkness.

Following an open casting call earlier this year, the 22 Canadians invited to test their wit and instincts in THE TRAITORS CANADA’s historic manor are:

Azfir

Hometown: Vancouver

Vancouver Occupation: Event Planner Cagla

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton, Ont. Occupation: Benefits Analyst Coco

Hometown: Montréal

Montréal Occupation: Stand-up Comedian / BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS (Season 3 and 5) Curtis

Hometown: Langley, BC

Langley, BC Occupation: Sales Director Dom

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Pickering, Ont. Occupation: Social Media Influencer / PERFECT MATCH (Season 1 and 2) Hollywood Jade

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Choreographer / CANADA’S DRAG RACE Jamal

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Correctional Supervisor Jericho

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Banking Advisor Kara

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Author & TV Personality / THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF TORONTO (Season 1) Kevin

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Enterprise Account Executive / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 10) Kitten Kaboodle

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Drag Performer / CANADA’S DRAG RACE (Season 4) Lisette

Hometown: Amherst, NS

Amherst, NS Occupation: Waitress Mackenzie

Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Fort McMurray, Alta. Occupation: Power Engineer Meredith

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton, Ont. Occupation: Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Natalie

Hometown: Winnipeg

Winnipeg Occupation: Fleet Dispatcher Omar

Hometown: Whitby, Ont.

Whitby, Ont. Occupation: Exotic Animal Veterinarian / SURVIVOR (Season 42) Ria

Hometown: Ottawa

Ottawa Occupation: Office Administrator Sarah Nicole

Hometown: Guelph, Ont.

Guelph, Ont. Occupation: Podcaster and Content Creator (@TheBirdsPapaya) Shaughnessy

Hometown: Witless Bay, Nfld.

Witless Bay, Nfld. Occupation: Account Management Team Lead Thompson

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Global Brand Manager Ty

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Social Media Influencer / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 11) Venus

Hometown: Toronto

Toronto Occupation: Law Student / SURVIVOR (Season 46)

In the Season 3 premiere, titled “Overconfidence is a Curse” (Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app), Karine’s 22 invited guests arrive at the manor for a new season of THE TRAITORS CANADA. While some of the players may fancy themselves masterminds and superior strategists who know everything about what the game entails, every player quickly discovers that their hostess has her fair share of surprises in store, and that confidence can be a double-edged sword.

For viewers looking to dive deeper into the double-crossing and gameplay, extended cuts of each episode stream next day on Crave. Viewers can also follow the series’ official social accounts (see list below) and hashtag #TheTraitorsCanada for exclusive weekly content not found anywhere else.

Pür & Simple joins THE TRAITORS CANADA as a Season 3 sponsor, alongside Bell returning for a third season.

The first two seasons of THE TRAITORS CANADA are available to stream on Crave alongside the ever-expanding collection of global versions from the franchise, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, New Zealand, and Hungary versions of THE TRAITORS. The French-language Québécois edition, LES TRAÎTRES, also hosted by Karine Vanasse, is set to return for a third season on Noovo in 2026, with past seasons available to stream on Crave.

THE TRAITORS CANADA is produced by Entourage in association with CTV. Eric Young is Executive Producer; Nathalie Brigitte Bustos is Executive Producer and Showrunner; David Gauthier is Series Producer; Mathieu Ouellet is Missions Producer; Denis Savard is Producer; and Francis Côté and Alexandre Lepage are both Directors. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Alexis McLaren is Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.