Ring in The New Year on CBC With This Hour Has 22 Minutes Followed By A Live Countdown Special, Hosted By Adrienne Arsenault and Jann Arden In Toronto and Ian Hanomansing and Ali Hassan in Vancouver

5, 4, 3, 2, 1 – Happy New Year! CBC today announced its original programming lineup for Tuesday, December 31, bringing together audiences from coast to coast to coast to kick off 2025 with laughter, community and surprises. Following an all-new episode of FAMILY FEUD CANADA at 7:30 p.m. (8 NT), the festivities begin at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem with the 22 MINUTES NEW YEAR’S EVE PREGAME SPECIAL, a one-hour special offering a satirical sendoff to 2024 and look ahead to 2025, and continues with the live CBC News special CANADA LIVE! COUNTDOWN 2025 hosted by Adrienne Arsenault, Jann Arden, Ian Hanomansing and Ali Hassan, inviting audiences to celebrate and count down to the new year in each of the six time zones across the country. The live special begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC News Network, CBC Gem, the CBC News app, cbcnews.ca, the CBC News streaming channel and the CBC News YouTube channel, with live coverage beginning on CBC TV, the local CBC News streaming channels, CBC Radio and CBC Listen at 9 p.m. in each time zone (9:30 NT).

Canada’s longest-running TV comedy series kicks off CBC’s New Year’s Eve lineup with an hour-long spectacular: the 22 MINUTES NEW YEAR’S EVE PREGAME SPECIAL. The award-winning ensemble cast gets together with friends to give 2024 a proper sendoff and ring in the new year, with Aba Amuquandoh, Stacey McGunnigle, Trent McClellan, Chris Wilson and Mark Critch joined by comedy legend Colin Mochrie, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW’s Alan Shane Lewis, and more.

CANADA LIVE! COUNTDOWN 2025 will be hosted by Arsenault and award-winning recording artist Jann Arden (releasing her latest album, MIXTAPE, on January 31) from Harbourfront Centre in Toronto, while Hanomansing and comedian and actor Ali Hassan will host from the VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, with reporters in communities from coast to coast to coast. The live special will highlight New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country along with surprise moments and messages from Canadian personalities, and viewers at home are invited to submit their own well wishes for 2025 via email, to appear throughout the broadcast. CANADA LIVE! COUNTDOWN 2025 continues until the last party ends on Canada’s west coast, wrapping up at 3:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30 a.m. PT.