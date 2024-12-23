CBC and BBC World Service Unveil New True Crime Podcast The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby

The lines between truth and deception blur in the BBC World Service and CBC’s new six-part true crime podcast KAITLYN’S BABY, launching on Tuesday, January 14.

Kaitlyn, a pregnant young woman in crisis, takes dozens of birth workers through a series of disasters – rape, baby loss, and even a coma. One by one, the doulas struggle to support her, to grieve with her, and even to save her life as they are led down a devastating path. Then the truth comes out – it’s all lies.

THE CON: KAITLYN’S BABY is hosted by Canadian writer and producer Sarah Treleaven. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and the question becomes: who is Kaitlyn Braun, and what is the truth behind her web of lies?

Cases like these puzzle legal experts and raise intricate moral and ethical questions. What led Kaitlyn, a promising young social worker, down this path? Can she be held accountable for her actions?

All six episodes of KAITLYN’S BABY will be available as a boxset on CBC True Crime Premium from Tuesday, January 14. Beginning on that date, episodes will also be released weekly on most other podcast apps and platforms.

KAITLYN’S BABY is the new season of the new The Con podcast strand, which also includes LOVE, JANESSA. Hosted by journalist Hannah Ajala, LOVE, JANESSA delves into the murky world of online romance scams to find an adult entertainment star who is the unwitting human face of a digital con. Janessa Brazil’s stolen images are being used as part of global catfishing schemes.