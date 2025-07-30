Canada Welcomes Oasis Live In Toronto and On Hollywood Suite With Exclusive Canadian Premiere Of Concert Doc

Oasis headlines Hollywood Suite’s August programming with the exclusive Canadian premiere of Oasis: Live at the City of Manchester Stadium (2005) on August 24. After splitting up in 2009, Canada welcomes the band on their record-breaking sold-out reunion tour next month. For those who didn’t score tickets, Hollywood Suite is bringing the concert experience to your home, alongside more exclusive Canadian film premieres on the channel, including Skeet (2024) and The Legend in Me (2024).

“We may not have been able to get tickets to the upcoming show at the new Rogers Stadium, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get to experience the excitement,” said Suzanne Marshall, Hollywood Suite Senior Manager, Programming. “Two decades since their Manchester concert, it’s time to amp up the nostalgia with a trip to Oasis Live in 2005.”

Following the release of their 6th studio album, Oasis: Live at the City of Manchester Stadium (2005) documents the band’s triumphant return to their hometown, Manchester, for the concert of a lifetime. Directed by famed music film director Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin Celebration Day, The Rolling Stones Bridges To Babylon), the film will premiere on the Hollywood Suite 2000s Movies Channel August 24 at 9pm ET.

Also premiering on Hollywood Suite is Skeet (2024), a drama film set in St. John’s, NL, about a recently released convict, Billy Skinner. Upon returning to his low-income neighbourhood, Billy, played by Sean Dalton of the Canadian rock band The Trews, finds that what was once a predominantly white neighbourhood is now mostly occupied by refugee families. Directed by Nik Sexton (Good People), the film has won and been nominated for multiple accolades, including the Canadian Screen Awards and the Atlantic Film Festival awards. It is set to premiere on the Hollywood Suite 2010s+ Movies Channel August 6 at 9pm ET.

The Legend in Me (2024) is a documentary following Chas Conacher, the great-grandchild of Canadian sports legend Lionel Conacher, and the challenges they face while exploring both the weight of their family’s star-athlete lineage and the evolving landscape of queer identity. Available exclusively on Hollywood Suite, the film will premiere on the Hollywood Suite 2010s+ Movies Channel+ August 27 at 9pm ET.

Additionally, on Hollywood Suite this August is the Summer of Stars collection, including titles starring Denzel Washington, Jane Fonda and more; Crime Wave featuring films from Scarface (1983) to Hot Fuzz (2007); and Rotten Tomatoes “Certified Fresh” movies like Wildhood (2021) and Singin’ in the Rain (1952).