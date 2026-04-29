Netflix Top 10: Week of April 20 – Charlize Theron Climbs to No. 1 with “Apex” in This Week’s Top 10

With a rush of adrenaline, action thriller Apex climbed to No. 1 on the global English film list with 38.2 million views, grabbing No. 1 in 82 countries. In the cat-and-mouse thriller, Charlize Theron is Sasha, a bereaved rock climber visiting the Blue Mountains of Australia who learns that of all the things in the wild to fear, Taron Egerton’s deranged serial killer, Ben, is the scariest. Ben lures Sasha into his trap, intent on hunting her as prey. Showing off her remarkable real-life climbing skills, Theron scaled Apex’s rock billboard in New York City’s Times Square in honor of the film’s release.

Another warning to be careful who you trust, the psychological thriller series Unchosen debuted at No. 1 on the English TV list with 10.4 million views. Set within the confines of an insular religious sect, the story follows Rosie (Molly Windsor), a devoted wife and mother, who’s propelled into a dangerous journey of emancipation and sexual awakening with the arrival of escaped convict Sam (Rebel Moon’s Fra Fee).

For fun and games, viewers welcomed Season 2 of Running Point, slam dunking the sports comedy to No. 2 on the list with 5.3 million views. The series, co-created by Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever), stars Kate Hudson as former party girl Isla, who, in Season 1, is unexpectedly thrust into the role of president of her family’s LA-based basketball team. In Season 2, Isla’s brother Cam (Justin Theroux) returns from rehab, a new coach (Ray Romano) joins the team, chief of staff Ali Lee (Brenda Song) is tempted by another offer, and Isla has a love triangle to sort out.

Moving up the English TV list last week, BEEF Season 2 took the No. 3 spot – up from No. 7 – with 4.1 million views and landing in the Top 10 of 44 individual countries. Millennial couple Joshua (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) face off against Gen Zers Austin (Charles Melton) and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) at the Ojai country club where they all work. Petty revenge turns to blackmail, resentment, and an international cover-up as class struggles bring out the worst in all four of them. The internet continues to have plenty to say about the new season’s wildest moments, deep symbolism, standout performances, and unique soundtrack by Finneas O’Connell.

Maintaining its No. 2 position on the English film list is the revenge thriller 180, with 17.5 million views. Fueled by rage, father and husband Zak (Prince Grootboom) pursues violent retribution after a road rage incident puts his son in critical condition. Holding steady at No. 3 is college comedy Roommates with 12.1 million views. In the film, first-year college student Devon (Sadie Sandler) meets carefree Celeste (Chloe East) at orientation, and despite their opposite natures, they decide to room together. They quickly learn how crazy a roommate can drive you amid the stresses of college life, leading to a hilarious war of passive-aggression.

Younger audiences had plenty to choose from last week. First, Salish & Jordan Matter won the No. 6 spot on the English TV list with 2.9 million views. The kids show follows daughter-and-dad duo Salish and Jordan through a series of wild setups, extreme challenges, and, of course, family bonding. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 debuted at No. 7 on the list, earning 2.8 million views and securing itself a spot in Netflix’s top 15 animated series debuts of all time. The animated series features new adventures with the Hawkins heroes of Stranger Things as Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max must race to save their town from the terror of a paranormal mystery. After landing in country top 10 lists around the globe, including Latin America, Europe, and South Asia, fans everywhere will be thrilled to hear the series has been renewed for a second season.

Strong winds can’t blow the hurricane/shark survival film Thrash out of the Top 10 – it holds steady in the No. 4 spot of the English film list with 9.6 million views. Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) stars as expecting mother Lisa, who’s swept into danger when she’s trapped in her car as floodwaters rise – and sharks start to circle – in the midst of a Category 5 hurricane. She must lean on the help of agoraphobic teen Dakota (Whitney Peak from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill follows at No. 5 on the list, gathering 4.5 million views. The true crime documentary zooms in on the heated dispute between a retired Olympic equestrian and his new student – a feud that culminated in a shocking act of violence.

New to the English TV list, Hulk Hogan: Real American launched at No. 5 with 3 million views. The four-part documentary uncovers the man behind the larger-than-life legend who skyrocketed to WWE superstardom through WrestleMania – and features his very last interview. The second season of Million Dollar Secret debuted in the No. 10 spot on the list, collecting 2.6 million views. Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, the cutthroat competition series tasks a group of savvy contestants with figuring out who among them was secretly awarded $1 million. That player must hide in plain sight and evade elimination to win the game.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Apex

2 180

3 Roommates

4 Thrash

5 Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 War Machine

8 Trust

9 The Interpreter

10 Shooter

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Unchosen: Season 1

2 Running Point: Season 2

3 BEEF: Season 2

4 Raw: April 20, 2026

5 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

6 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 1

7 Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 1

8 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

9 The Staircase: Season 1

10 Million Dollar Secret: Season 2

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Apex

2 The Beekeeper

3 Roommates

4 Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

5 The Longest Yard

6 180

7 Thrash

8 Twisted

9 The Bikeriders

10 Rocky’s Cat-astrophe

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Unchosen: Season 1

2 Running Point: Season 2

3 The Hunting Wives: Season 1

4 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

5 BEEF: Season 2

6 Million Dollar Secret: Season 2

7 Raw: April 20, 2026

8 This is a Gardening Show: Season 1

9 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

10 WWE Smackdown: April 24, 2026

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Unchosen: Season 1

2 Running Point: Season 2

3 BEEF: Season 2

4 Raw: April 20, 2026

5 Hulk Hogan: Real American: Limited Series

6 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: Season 1

7 Trust Me: The False Prophet: Season 1

8 Million Dollar Secret: Season 2

9 Danny Go!: Season 1

10 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 1