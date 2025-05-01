BritBox – May 2025 Listings

BAFTA-winner Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) and Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies) make an unlikely, albeit effective, crime duo in BritBox Original Death Valley. The six-part mystery series premieres this May.

Alan Cumming hosts the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises which celebrates the very best in television. Streaming on BritBox in North America, this star-studded ceremony showcases and honours world-class talent for their outstanding achievements in television for 2024. Available on demand May 11.

If you can make it through the Motherland you can make it through life. Boasting an impressive cast – Anna Maxwell Martin (Ludwig), Lucy Punch (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Diane Morgan (Inside No. 9), Phillippa Dunne (Derry Girls) and Paul Ready (Bodyguard) – the beloved BBC comedy examines the highs and lows of parenthood. Seasons 1-3 air throughout May.

May 2, 2025: Motherland S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig) always wanted her kids brought up the way she was. By her mother. But her mum has abandoned her, so now she is thrown head first into the Motherland. It’s sink or swim. While she struggles with work and life she meets the full plethora of hands on parents; the ‘Alpha Mums’ headed by Amanda (Lucy Punch, A Series of Unfortunate Events), who is the Queen Bee: everything is organized, vacuum packed and sterile – even the kitchen chalk board is a statement of success. At the other end of the spectrum, is Liz (Diane Morgan, Inside No. 9), low energy but full of life hacks. She has learned to do things her way. Then there’s Kevin (Paul Ready, Bodyguard). He’s the stay at home Dad, who, rather than fighting against that, is embracing the Motherland with gusto – much to the irritation of the other mothers. If you can make it through the Motherland you can make it through life.

May 9: Motherland S2 | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

As the school year begins, a new mum at the school gates attracts the attention of Julia (Martin), Liz (Morgan) and Kevin (Ready). Does high-flyer Meg (Tanya Moodie, The Change) really have it all? Meanwhile Julia agonizes over a promotion and the gang have a night out.

May 16: Motherland S3 | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

The Nation’s favourite gang of Mums (and Dad) is back for a new series of Motherland, navigating the pitfalls of middle-class parenting and the clash of cliques formed at the school gates.

May 7, 2025: The Bletchley Circle S1 | New to BritBox | 3 x 60′ | All at Once

With an extraordinary flair for code breaking and razor-sharp intelligence skills, four seemingly ordinary women become the unlikely investigators of a string of grisly murders in this original thriller, set against the backdrop of post-war London.

May 14: The Bletchley Circle S2 | 4 x 60′ | All at Once

It’s 1953, and the ladies are reunited for their second case when a former Bletchley Park colleague, Alice Merren (Hattie Morahan, Doctor Who franchise) is accused of murder.

May 11, 2025: 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises & Red Carpet 2025 | North American Premiere | 1 x 120′ & 1 x 60′ | All at Once

Britain’s biggest annual celebration of TV, the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, returns to Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 11 May 2025. The multi-talented Alan Cumming will host the star-studded ceremony, celebrating the shows and creative talent that captivated BAFTA’s television voting members in 2024 in an unmissable night of entertainment.

May 21, 2025: Make It At Market S3 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 15 x 45′ | All at Once

Across the nation makers and creators are striving to turn their passions into full-time jobs. In a unique, life-changing bootcamp in the grounds of Waterperry Gardens in Oxfordshire maker-in-chief Dom Chinea (The Repair Shop) and a hand-picked team of extraordinary professional mentors help these budding makers turn their hobbies and skills into successful businesses. To help identify their strengths and weaknesses every maker takes on three special challenges before being given a business building Action Plan. Back at home they have 8 weeks to prove they have what it takes to put the advice they’ve been given into practice and start building successful business before returning to Waterperry to report back to Dom.

May 30, 2025: Father Ted S1 | New to BritBox | 5 x 30′ | All at Once

On Craggy Island, a remote location off Ireland’s coast, three banished priests live together and attend to the island’s residents. These misfits attempt to bring stability to the lives of their congregation — even though their own lives are filled with chaos and disharmony.

May 2025: Death Valley S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere | 6 x 45′ | 2x released on premiere, released weekly thereafter

A retired actor. A struggling young detective. They’re the perfect crime-fighting duo – when they get along. Starring BAFTA and Emmy winner Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) and Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies). The nation’s once beloved TV detective John Chapel (Spall) lives a reclusive life in the Welsh countryside – guilt-ridden for letting his career get in the way of his final months with late wife Elin. But when his neighbour is murdered, John is dragged back into the world by detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Keyworth). Struggling to rise up the ranks, she teams up with the widower. Despite their opposing instincts – Janie’s interested in procedure and building a watertight case while John’s captivated by character and motives – this could be the answer to her waning career. As long as her boss doesn’t find out.