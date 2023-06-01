BritBox – June 2023 Listings

BritBox viewers rejoice! Father Brown returns for its tenth anniversary season on BritBox this June with new characters alongside fan-favourite friends of the famous sleuthing priest. On June 8, binge all five seasons of Love/Hate. The drama exploring the organized crime scene in Dublin stars Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones), and Ruth Negga (Loving) in powerful roles you may have missed before they graced screens big & small stateside.

For something a bit lighter, watch Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein alongside the man, the myth, the legend – David Hasselhoff – in Hoff the Record, a comedic take on the Baywatch actor’s life as he moves to the U.K. to jumpstart his career.



June 8, 2023: Love/Hate S1-6 | S1: 4 x 60′, S2-S5: 6 x 60′ | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive, New to BritBox | All at Once

Dublin’s criminal underworld is filled with organized crime, drug addiction, squalor and violence that has erupted in post-boom Ireland. Returning to Dublin is Darren Treacy (Robert Sheehan, The Umbrella Academy), who had been spending time in Spain while trying to avoid Ireland’s Garda, which wanted him for gun possession. When Darren’s brother and former gang mate, Robbie (Chris Newman, Red Rock), is shot in a drive-by shooting outside Cloverhill Prison, it sets off catastrophic events that spark tension between rival gangs. The Dublin community then must live with the consequences of the ensuing gang war.



June 13, 2023: Father Brown S10 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 10 x 50′ | 2 x Weekly

The year is now 1954 and the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford sees new faces join Father Brown (Mark Williams, Harry Potter)’s team of sleuths. The dashing Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers, Holby City) is back and proves a pleasant distraction for Mrs. Devine (Claudie Blakey, Pride & Prejudice), Father Brown’s lively new Parish Secretary, while plucky new housekeeper Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood, Taboo) helps the priest’s crime solving. With royal visits, kidnappings and notorious gangsters to contend with, Father Brown also faces his old adversary Flambeau (John Light, North & South) who returns to Kembleford after being accused of murder. Father Brown risks his own life to prove his innocence – but is his faith in Flambeau misplaced?



June 21, 2023: Call the Midwife S12 | Canadian Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 60′ | All at Once

It’s 1968 and Enoch Powell’s infamous “Rivers of Blood” speech creates serious tension in Poplar, especially when a group of dockers march in support of Powell. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings, The Serpent Queen), who’s an instant hit with everyone – except Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett, Lark Rise to Candleford). Meanwhile, Trixie (Helen George, The Three Musketeers)’s relationship with Matthew (Olly Rix, Our Girl) goes from strength to strength, while Nurse Crane helps Nancy (Megan Cusack, Doctors) with her financial woes. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter, Rough Diamond) enjoys helping out the district, Shelagh (Laura Main, Murder City) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann, Casualty) split their time between the busy maternity home and their lively young family and Reggie (Daniel Laurie, Finding Alice) continues to bring joy into Violet (Annabelle Apsion, The Village), and Fred (Cliff Parisi, Kavanagh QC)’s lives.



June 29, 2023: Hoff the Record | New to BritBox | S1 6 x 30′, S2 6 x 30′ | All at Once

This excruciatingly funny, semi-improvised comedy sees actor David Hasselhoff play a fictionalized version of himself – complete with previously unknown German son and an oddball entourage – as he arrives in the UK to try and reignite his career. Shot in documentary style and made by the award-winning team behind An Idiot Abroad and The Moaning of Life, this hilarious series follows the fictionalized Hasselhoff, 30 years after he rose to fame with global hits Knight Rider and Baywatch.